NFL community observes Memorial Day

Memorial Day is about honoring and mourning the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.
On Monday, teams and players from the NFL community posted tributes on social media to the servicemen and women who perished while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces:
On this #MemorialDay, and every day, the NFL remembers the service members who have given their lives for our country.— NFL (@NFL) May 29, 2023
We’re committed to honoring their sacrifice and supporting our Gold Star Families. #SaluteToService #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/8clcnSABha
We pause to honor our nation’s heroes on Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/58JJb1xx1w— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 29, 2023
Today, and every day, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/PTNSFTnUr1— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 29, 2023
Proud to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. 🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/4pPrSUNx5q— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 29, 2023
Remembering those who have fallen ❤️💙— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 29, 2023
Ahead of Memorial Day, the @PatsFoundation & Cross Insurance joined volunteers at the Boston Common to plant flags in honor of military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. pic.twitter.com/0gWAOnq2Na
On Memorial Day, we remember and thank the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country 🇺🇸 To honor them, we visited veterans in the hospital and had a special performance of Taps 🎺 pic.twitter.com/pLZtEMv6AH— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 29, 2023
Today, we remember & honor the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. pic.twitter.com/0MM12BSvsG— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 29, 2023
In honor of Memorial Day, we hosted families from @TAPSorg 💜#OurTeamOurCommunity | @RavensCommunity pic.twitter.com/icllqFcEXQ— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 29, 2023
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/9kuds4fqMO— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2023
We remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r8i79MKHWH— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 29, 2023
We thank and honor the true Saints 🙏 pic.twitter.com/44ItnfNAJS— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 29, 2023
On Memorial Day and every other day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/3kwzKY61hs— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 29, 2023
Today and every day, we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/ZAKGcCppi0— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 29, 2023
Today and every day, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. pic.twitter.com/6fH6Q5VzRI— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 29, 2023
Honoring our nation's heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice 🇺🇸#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/igCXcEz9z2— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 29, 2023
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JuIJmJvMMm— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 29, 2023
Remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vIINV0dY0p— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 29, 2023
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/9Ssk5kS40M— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 29, 2023
On this day, we honor, remember and never forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BN0APD4bnI— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 29, 2023
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 29, 2023
Forever our heroes. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/A66b5AzDOW
Remembering all of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3Onqq2sWMD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 29, 2023
We honor and remember those men and women who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mo99MSx7gX— New York Giants (@Giants) May 29, 2023
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/fJM0g3WB5l— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 29, 2023
Remember & Honor 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TD0VkEtnT2— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 29, 2023
Today and every day, we remember and honor the brave men & women who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country. #MemorialDay x #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/rtHxQaKsdq— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 29, 2023
Remembering & honoring those who lost their lives in service of our country #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/v2oJNRbXOo— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 29, 2023
Lest we forget. pic.twitter.com/KdvG5u3KyM— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 29, 2023
remembering and honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NlDJfAaPh8— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 29, 2023