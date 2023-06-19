NFL community observes Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in the United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery had been abolished and that the Civil War had concluded.
In June 2020, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the NFL would recognize Juneteenth as a holiday and the league's offices would be closed in observance.
On Monday, teams from across the league observed the day and commemorated its impact across social media.
Today we celebrate freedom.— New York Jets (@nyjets) June 19, 2023
Happy Juneteenth!! pic.twitter.com/djzSL3XhSP
Happy Juneteenth!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 19, 2023
Juneteenth commemorates African-American freedom and emphasizes education and excellence. pic.twitter.com/2ZRgxZmRGX
“Nobody’s free until everybody’s free.” - Fannie Lou Hamer pic.twitter.com/RVnXi8AKv4— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 19, 2023
A day of reflection and celebration. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/a44GWHWrra— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 19, 2023
Juneteenth is a day to commemorate the historical strength, courage and impact of African Americans— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 19, 2023
Today, and every day, we celebrate Freedom pic.twitter.com/xPtnTWNini
Today and every day, we celebrate freedom. Together, we are the change.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 19, 2023
#Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/NSEozmeIKZ
Honoring the past, celebrating the present, shaping the future. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/YnXVsGKzF1— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 19, 2023
Today, we celebrate freedom for all. Happy Juneteenth! pic.twitter.com/udPs8Cf65N— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 19, 2023
Celebrate freedom. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/H2FELcUY2k— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 19, 2023
Today, we celebrate freedom.#Juneteenth | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/wc6Jka8aGc— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 19, 2023
A day to listen, learn and commemorate. #Juneteenth— New York Giants (@Giants) June 19, 2023
Learn more: https://t.co/L8cslk3FyJ pic.twitter.com/13RQEMH362
Today we celebrate #Juneteenth, the end of racial enslavement in the United States. pic.twitter.com/FdeEEQIQ5p— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 19, 2023
A day to celebrate.— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 19, 2023
To educate.
To reflect
To take action.
To inspire change for a better future. pic.twitter.com/JgX4FtwQWz
Learn. Honor. Uplift. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/u0PdfVoNjO— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 19, 2023
Today we learn, reflect and celebrate freedom.#Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/GOheuAPC1m— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 19, 2023
Today and every day we celebrate unity, freedom, and achievement.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 19, 2023
Happy #Juneteenth Who Dey Nation! pic.twitter.com/46IjmvgUmV
Happy Juneteenth, Bills Mafia!— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 19, 2023
Learn more about the holiday and why it’s important, plus even more resources: https://t.co/DYQBl6zfSN pic.twitter.com/DckL2XiqZs
A day to reflect, learn & celebrate. #Juneteenth | https://t.co/r9cO0FINCz pic.twitter.com/2n1bHGW2Rc— Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 19, 2023
In honor of Juneteenth, join #FootballUNITES in commemorating an important part of American history & reflecting on our commitment to continued equality and change. #HuddlefortheHolidays x @TruistNews pic.twitter.com/LG03Wb1yxg— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 19, 2023
Today we learn.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 19, 2023
Today we reflect.
Today we celebrate freedom.
To learn more » https://t.co/zgIS5iJhkr#InspireChange x #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/ocJjzJTB3i
Today, on #Juneteenth, we reflect on a turning point in our country's history and honor those who have worked for our continued education and growth toward equality. pic.twitter.com/U5kui3ME6o— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 19, 2023
Join us in celebrating Juneteenth @titanscommunity— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 19, 2023
•
Reply with your favorite black-owned business to support ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lziE3FFvii
We honor and observe Juneteenth, a day commemorating the emancipation of all formerly enslaved African Americans.— Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 19, 2023
Let's celebrate the stories of the past, acknowledge the challenges of the present, and find joy through commitment to a more just and equitable world. pic.twitter.com/tjQyjQqELV
Celebrating freedom & Black excellence— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 19, 2023
In honor of Juneteenth, the rookies and @blackpeopleats visited Hyde Park to get a taste of the culture and experiences that shaped the iconic community pic.twitter.com/DNvwP7tuq6
Juneteenth is a day to listen, learn, and band together for a more equitable future. pic.twitter.com/C9AVk6fQQq— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 19, 2023
today we celebrate freedom.#Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/GOa57ThSfI— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 19, 2023
Celebrate Freedom.#HappyJuneteenth pic.twitter.com/DoopC8aRHx— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 19, 2023
"What does #Juneteenth mean to you?"— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 19, 2023
Celebrating the progress that has been made + recognizing the work still needed to be done. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/wsQDmEYnfX