NFL community mourns passing of Buddy Ryan

Buddy Ryan, the architect of perhaps the greatest defense in NFL history, a doting father to a pair of current-day coaches who carry on his blustery style and legendary curmudgeon beloved by multiple fan bases passed away on Tuesday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 85.
The NFL community offered its condolences for the loss of the legendary coach.
Legendary coach, loving father.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 28, 2016
The Bills mourn the passing of Buddy Ryan.
Team statement: https://t.co/3kTHvjbSgq pic.twitter.com/sJIZJDrxAb
My prayers to the Ryan family #restinparadisebuddy— Muhammad Wilkerson (@mowilkerson) June 28, 2016
Condolences to Rex and Rob and all the Ryan family. Buddy was the best defensive coach ever --a great influence on my career- will miss him— Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) June 28, 2016
Just heard the news of Buddy Ryan may he rest in paradise. It's a sad day for the Ryan Family. God bless. .— ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) June 28, 2016
George McCaskey: "Buddy was brash, intelligent and tough. He was a perfect match for our city and team..." pic.twitter.com/LBEtyWmUwK— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 28, 2016
I don't remember a guy on our championship Jets team that didn't have respect, and a positive emotional connection with DL coach Buddy Ryan.— Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) June 28, 2016
#RIPBuddy. Your 85 @ChicagoBears Defense was the best I faced in the @NFL— Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) June 28, 2016
https://t.co/aIzqAU9w4Q
Cardinals President Michael Bidwill on the passing of Buddy Ryan: pic.twitter.com/9tErOBbXVf— Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) June 28, 2016
Rip Pat Summit and Buddy Ryan. We continue to lose more legends. Smh— Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) June 28, 2016
PRAYERS 4 Great Buddy Ryan,His AMAZING Progress with Defense is still a Core part of ALL Teams(NFL,College &HS),His Twin Sons R Amazing Men!— Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) June 28, 2016
One time for Buddy! The designer of the nastiest defense (46) of its time! #RIP https://t.co/GNy1mEV2f0 pic.twitter.com/Liu6ITKX8g— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) June 28, 2016
"When you played a Buddy Ryan defense, you knew you were in for a battle. What a coach." -Jim Kelly, at his camp pic.twitter.com/ktxgsuymlc— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 28, 2016
#RipBuddyRyan thx 4 being my first defensive influence. The #NFL has lost another defensive innovator. #46Defense— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) June 28, 2016
The reason why. Thank you for everything, my friend. #RIPBuddyRyan #Legend pic.twitter.com/ctvjCga4zY— Otis Wilson (@OtisWilson_55) June 28, 2016
Pat Summitt & Buddy Ryan to their families & dear friends. We all share in ur loss. They both left a lasting impression on sports. RIP— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) June 28, 2016
RIP coach Buddy Ryan. I had the privilege of playing for both his sons. #85BEARSd pic.twitter.com/vNeOJ3O0YL— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) June 28, 2016
Buddy Ryan & Pat Summit. 😩. Praying For Both Families. #Legends— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) June 28, 2016
Buddy Ryan has passed!!! He coach some the best defense's I faced. Praying 4 both the Ryan & Summitt families.— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) June 28, 2016
Our deepest condolences to the families of two of the greatest minds in sports, Pat Summitt and Buddy Ryan.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 28, 2016
Our thoughts go out to the families and friends of two sports legends and inspiring coaches, Pat Summitt and Buddy Ryan.— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 28, 2016
#RIP Pat Summit & Buddy Ryan, architects of their prospective sports. They epitomized hard work & tenacity. I pray Peace over their families— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) June 28, 2016
June 28, 2016
RIP Buddy Ryan and Pat Summit. Prayers to their families. You both were innovators and phenomenal teachers. Rest in Power 🙏🏾— Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) June 28, 2016
WOW wanna send my prayers and thoughts to both Summitt and Ryan's can't imagine what those families are feeling. #TWOLEGENDS #VOLS #BEARS— Cj Spiller (@CJSPILLER) June 28, 2016
R.I.P Buddy Ryan! May we ever celebrate the stamp that you've put on this game and on the lives of the players you've coached! #Respect 🙌🏾— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 28, 2016
As a QB knew you were in for a long day & a lot of bruises when facing a Buddy Ryan coached defense...a defensive genius. Prayers w family.— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) June 28, 2016
RIP to Buddy Ryan #Legend— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 28, 2016
#RIPBuddyRyan you will always be remembered for turning defense into an offensive mindset👊✨— Solomon Wilcots (@SolomonsWisdom) June 28, 2016
Prayers up for the families of the great Pat Summitt & Buddy Ryan #RIP— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) June 28, 2016
RIP Buddy Ryan and Pat Summitt..two coaches who left their stamp on the game...prayers to their families #legends— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 28, 2016
Praying for the families of Pat Summitt & Buddy Ryan!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 28, 2016
Two of the Best Coaches of All Time.
🙏🏾
Prayers being sent out to the families of #PatSummitt & #BuddyRyan 🙏🏾🙏🏾 two #Legends that will be deeply missed #Respect— Da'Norris Searcy (@DSearcy_21) June 28, 2016
Pat Summit and Buddy Ryan in the same day! "Love them while they're here" #Legends— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) June 28, 2016
We send our condolences to the family of former assistant Buddy Ryan. https://t.co/QUF411eqfn pic.twitter.com/vGY8UZoWkv— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 28, 2016