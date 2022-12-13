NFL community mourns loss of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Tuesday to mourn the loss of Mike Leach following the Mississippi State coach's death.
Former players and coaches who worked with Leach, along with notable names from around the sport, were among those who paid tribute.
We mourn the loss of Coach Mike Leach. Our thoughts are with his family and the Mississippi State football community.@KliffKingsbury shared his thoughts on the passing of his college coach. pic.twitter.com/Qb87WvqqFX— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2022
We're heartbroken to hear the news.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 13, 2022
Rest in peace, Mike Leach. 💔 pic.twitter.com/QXN047siwp
Lost a Great one today!! RIP Coach Leach🙏🏽 “Either you coaching it Or allowing it to happen” pic.twitter.com/tYFlG5NkJC— Frankie Luvu (@frankluvu7) December 13, 2022
Rest in peace Coach Leach, forever a pillar in the College football world. Thank you for taking a chance on me pic.twitter.com/dsOd7MynZn— River (@rivercracraft) December 13, 2022
R.I.P Coach! 🙏🏽🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/kt294Dh8yp— Daniel Ekuale (@tanielu_ekuale) December 13, 2022
Saddened by the news of Mike Leach. Rest in peace, coach.🙏— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 13, 2022
“My Thoughts & Prayers are with the Leach Family! Thank you for your Impact on the game and the Lives you coached! You will be missed, Rest Easy Pirate.“ pic.twitter.com/SkzhIGgTqh— Dak Prescott (@dak) December 13, 2022
Truly one of a kind.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 13, 2022
Rest in Peace Mike Leach.
Prayers to the Leach family!🙏🏽🙏🏽 True legend of the game!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 13, 2022
Prayers for the Leach family! #HailstateForever— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) December 13, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the Leach family, all of his loved ones, and the people who he has impacted over the years.— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 13, 2022
A tremendous loss far, far too young. Rest in Peace.
So sad to hear of Mike Leach’s passing. Praying for his family and loved ones.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022
The first time I met Mike Leach was as a true freshman, at Texas, on the sideline of the craziest game I’ve ever been part of. I lost a chance at a national championship, but gained a lifetime of respect for Coach Leach’s football mind. He was a savant. #RIPCoachLeach pic.twitter.com/0fHf10nxXL— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 13, 2022
By all accounts one of the greatest guys in the sport. He will be missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/HkawPCpFid— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 13, 2022
I never played under coach Mike Leach but I respected his philosophy towards the game growing up… RIP COACH you was apart of the birth of how the game is played today 🙏🏿— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 13, 2022
R.I.P Mike Leach, truly a one of one coach/person 🕊️— Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) December 13, 2022
Rest easy Coach Leach 🙏🏽— TWOCKA 🗯 (@AntwaunWoods_) December 13, 2022
Coach Mike Leach, Thank You for Your Impact on the game and so many lives. From Mesh, ACE/Blue, Napkin GP, Pirates, 6, and the #AirRaid. So many former players and former coaches have influenced my life because of You. Truly a Pioneer #SwingYourSword— Davis Webb (@Davis_Webb5) December 13, 2022