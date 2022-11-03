NFL community mourns death of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

"Fittingly, much was written when Ray Guy was enshrined in Canton about how his election as the first true punter created a 'full roster' of players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Too often overlooked, however, was the man behind his powerful right leg. Ray was a warm, humble Southern gentleman who represented the game, the Raiders organization and the Hall of Fame with dignity and class at all times. A truly gifted athlete, he could have been a star in Major League Baseball or pro basketball. Fans of the NFL thank Ray for choosing to focus on football."