NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Bills continue to seek aid shoveling snow out of Highmark Stadium ahead of Monday's wild-card game vs. Steelers
The Buffalo Bills continue to seek aid in shoveling Highmark Stadium out of deep snow ahead of Monday's Super Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Aaron Jones' three touchdowns power Packers past Cowboys in wild-card win: 'He's a rare guy'
Aaron Jones was unstoppable in Sunday's wild-card win over Dallas, but head coach Matt LaFleur says the Packers running back provides more than a reliable playmaker to the locker room.
Sean McVay on 2023 Rams after wild-card loss to Lions: 'They helped me find my way again'
After Sunday's wild-card loss to the Lions, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay reflected on the 2023 Rams saying he learned a lot from this season.
Rams' Sean McVay on Puka Nacua's record-setting night in loss to Lions: He's a 'freaking warrior'
Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua was transcendent on Sunday, collecting 181 yards and a touchdown on nine catches to help the Rams to the precipice of a wild-card upset, only to come up short, 24-23.
QB Jared Goff on beating his former team to secure Lions first playoff win in 32 years: 'It's about our team'
Lions quarterback Jared Goff faced off against his former team -- the Los Angeles Rams -- and came out on top, securing Detroit its first playoff victory in 32 years as the Lions advance to the NFC Divisional Round.
NFL announces schedule for upcoming Divisional Round
The NFL revealed the Divisional Round schedule for next week.
NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Lions' win over Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend
The Detroit Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, on Sunday to score their first playoff victory since 1991 and move on to the NFC Divisional Round.
Packers' Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love's performance vs. Cowboys: 'Wow. That's about all I can say.'
The Green Bay Packers routed the Dallas Cowboys, dicing up the league's fifth-ranked defense behind Jordan Love's near-perfect debut and Aaron Jones' three rushing scores to vanquish the favored Cowboys, 48-32, and move onto the NFC Divisional Round.
Jerry Jones 'floored' by Cowboys' loss, has no comment on Mike McCarthy's future
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was none too pleased about Dallas' blowout loss to Green Bay, but would not speak on head coach Mike McCarthy's future.
NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Packers' upset win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a shocking 48-32 upset win on Sunday to advance to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will travel to face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.