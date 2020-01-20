NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'
Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference.
Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list, opening door for return with new team
The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 17
Updates on roster and coaching moves from around the league.
Rams, Staffords to cover hospital, camera bills for injured photographer Kelly Smiley
Following a fall Wednesday while working at the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl parade that fractured her spine, NFL photographer Kelly Smiley will have her hospital expenses and the replacement of her damaged camera gear covered by the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly.
Broncos announce hires of DC Ejiro Evero, STC Dwayne Stukes, DL coach Marcus Dixon
The Denver Broncos announced Thursday the hiring of Rams assistant Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.
Buyout for Jim Harbaugh's new contract at Michigan leaves door open for NFL return
Could Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh eventually return to the NFL? The buyout in his new contract is not cost prohibitive.
Colts LB Darius Leonard spends offseason preparing to face Titans RB Derrick Henry
Colts linebacker Darius Leonard knows the challenges he faces in his two matchups against Derrick Henry each season. Leonard recently said the Titans star RB is a focus during offseason training.
New Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt on Jamal Adams: 'Jamal is still a difference maker'
Jamal Adams struggled throughout the 2021 season. New Seahawks defense coordinator Clint Hurtt told reporters Wednesday that the safety is still "a difference maker."
Bengals owner Mike Brown: Joe Burrow is 'tough as nails, we want to do some things to help him'
Joe Burrow was sacked 70 times this season, including playoffs, third-most since the 1970 NFL merger. During a rally to honor the Bengals' AFC Championship run, Bengals owner Mike Brown indicated aiding Burrow is critical moving forward.
Saints to retain Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator under Dennis Allen
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff as the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator.
Aaron Donald at Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory parade: 'Why not run it back?'
It doesn't sound like Aaron Donald is retiring just yet. At the Rams' Super Bowl LVI parade on Wednesday, Donald asked, "Why not run it back? We can be world champions again."
Falcons release veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler ahead of free agency
Atlanta released veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler on Wednesday, a month ahead of the new league year. Fowler was slated to be a free agent heading into the 2022 season, which was converted into a void year in his restructured contract.