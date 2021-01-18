NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
Teams calling Texans about Deshaun Watson's availability; could Panthers be suitor for QB?
Deshaun Watson is not happy in Houston. Like with all disgruntled stars, the QB's discontent has led to rampant speculation that he could force a trade from the Texans.
Buccaneers defense holds Saints WR Michael Thomas to zero catches
Much of the discussion following the Saints' loss will be about Drew Brees' struggles. However, some of New Orleans' best players didn't step up to aid the 42-year-old QB.
Baker Mayfield: Browns 'setting a new standard'
The Cleveland Browns may have come up short in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs, but quarterback Baker Mayfield believes that the team has a bright future.
Drew Brees' dismal performance ends Saints' season, begins wait on QB's decision on future
In what was potentially Drew Brees' final NFL game, Father Time arrived. Brees' Saints fell to the Buccaneers, 30-20, in the Divisional Round on Sunday in New Orleans, ending a season some envisioned would culminate with Brees and Co. in the Super Bowl three weeks short of that destination.
Bucs LB Devin White: Bruce Arians said we're 'gonna find a way to win the game'
Tampa Bay's road to the Super Bowl ran through New Orleans, home of a team that beat them twice in 2020. Thanks to big defensive plays, namely from linebacker Devin White, a third loss wasn't happening for these Buccaneers.
Divisional Round: What we learned from Sunday's games
The reigning Super Bowl champions are headed back to the AFC Championship Game despite losing Patrick Mahomes, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the NFC title contest for the first time since the 2002 season.
Chargers hiring Rams DC Brandon Staley as new head coach
The L.A. Chargers are hiring Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night.
Tom Brady, defense propel Buccaneers past Saints for first NFC title game berth since 2002 season
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of four takeaways against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to prevail, 30-20, on the road in the Divisional Round on Sunday.
Stefanski on Browns' missed opportunities vs. Chiefs: 'It stings when you don't get the job done'
The Browns just completed their longest season since the franchise was reinstated to the NFL. But in the aftermath of a narrow loss Sunday, coach Kevin Stefanski couldn't help but dwell a bit on what he and his team didn't do in what proved to be a winnable game against the Chiefs.
Andy Reid: There was 'no doubt' Chiefs were going for it on fourth down
With Chad Henne filling in for an injured Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs coach Andy Reid could've played conservatively to preserve his team's lead against the Browns. But, with the game on the line, Reid and his staff decided to go all out to secure a Divisional Round win.