NFL community honors late NBA legend Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, the NBA confirmed. Bryant was 41, and his daughter was 13.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed nine people were killed in the accident.
TMZ first reported the news.
The sports and NFL world grieved the shocking news and took to Twitter to honor Bryant.
January 26, 2020
January 26, 2020
January 26, 2020
Our hearts are with the Bryant family and all who knew, and loved, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/6XDnh1ERe2— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 26, 2020
"So many of us grew up watching him, looked up to him. He inspired us"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 27, 2020
Saints Pro Bowlers react to Kobe Bryant's death pic.twitter.com/GVlo9kW8Ti
January 27, 2020
The Dallas Cowboys join the rest of our world of sport in mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all of the lives lost today. Sending our deepest sympathies to their families and friends. pic.twitter.com/S7xdiPbTSo— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 27, 2020
Rest In Peace to a legend of sport. pic.twitter.com/pz93dRsps8— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 27, 2020
A legend gone too soon.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 26, 2020
With heavy hearts we send our condolences to the Bryant Family after the tragic loss of Kobe & Gianna. Prayers for all the families who lost a loved one 🙏 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/i8U5936UuC
January 27, 2020
The Washington Redskins join the rest of the world of sport in mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all of the lives lost today. Our hearts and thoughts are with their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/1wzm2zu2cT— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) January 27, 2020
Tonight we mourn the loss of a legend in Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 27, 2020
Our players were touched, inspired and appreciative of the wisdom he shared with us in Dec. of 2018. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the victims of today’s tragedy and their families. pic.twitter.com/AI0sOm1OWI
Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/Zs6CxrEXuo— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 26, 2020
We join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the loss of a legend, Kobe Bryant. Our prayers are with the families who lost loved ones in this morning’s tragic accident. pic.twitter.com/tZbsoDrgJY— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 26, 2020
The New York Giants join the rest of our world of sport in mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all of the lives lost today. Our thoughts are with their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/axSYu3eIdD— New York Giants (@Giants) January 26, 2020
Our hearts are heavy to learn about the tragedy involving one of the greatest competitors of all-time, Kobe Bryant.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 26, 2020
Rest in Peace to all the lives the world lost too early in California today. pic.twitter.com/ohejZTBm0G
"I always appreciated Kobe’s talent, work-ethic and competitiveness. Most of all, I appreciated his friendship."— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 27, 2020
Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning on Kobe Bryant's passing: pic.twitter.com/lx5GilLJ1N
"We are all grateful for your inspiration ❤️"— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 27, 2020
Aaron Rodgers on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/EgH3X4Ssa3
"It is heartbreaking."@deshaunwatson on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/amNlLIiIvd— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 26, 2020
"Kobe always meant something special to me."@tae15adams & @TheRealZSmith both honored Kobe Bryant in the #ProBowl. pic.twitter.com/3qQkI3hVfX— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 26, 2020
"He inspired so many people,"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2020
Drew Brees on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/OYnKAAyS0S
“That’s a legend. He did so much for the game of basketball. A lot of people looked to Kobe Bryant, including myself.”— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 26, 2020
Lamar Jackson on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/7guQmmGgAE
Kobe was an iconic athlete, basketball legend and one of the all-time great competitors in sports.— John Elway (@johnelway) January 26, 2020
My prayers go out to the Bryant family and all the families of the other passengers who lost their lives today.
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Devastated. Hearing of the death of Kobe & Gianna is too much to bear.— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 27, 2020
A legend. A champion. An icon. A friend.
You were a generational talent on and off the basketball court who transformed & inspired millions, including me. Gone way too soon...we miss you brother. pic.twitter.com/8qxSwAv0sq
Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with the family of Kobe Bryant and those who tragically lost their lives today. Kobe’s accomplishments will live forever. But more importantly, he was a father, husband and friend who made a difference in the lives of so many. He will be greatly missed.— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe 🐍 #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/rMRmmnK6A2— ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) January 26, 2020
No Words. #RIPMamba #RIPGianna 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1xPlgGVmBP— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 26, 2020
Never Take Life For Granted— Douglas Baldwin Jr 🧢 (@DougBaldwinJr) January 26, 2020
R.I.P. Legend pic.twitter.com/dads2XUIDJ
A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mamba— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020
Can’t be true.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020
Just can’t be.
Truly truly horrific.
Rest In Peace Kobe.
RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020
None of this feels real. It was so hard to walk out on the field & play football today. Had a lot of tears. A man I watched every single day growing up is gone. I don’t even know how to deal with this. I’m praying for everyone, especially the Bryant family. This is devastating. pic.twitter.com/2gRTcw9V3a— Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 26, 2020
Keenan remembers the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant 💛 pic.twitter.com/2aVH7MauXp— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 27, 2020
Came in as the next Jordan. Left as the one & only @kobebryant . The you for blessing us with the Mamba mentally. The mentality to conquer everything. Not just on the court. Community, business, family & basketball. Forever the mamba mentally will live in me & through me. RIP 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/xfKex9X5qA— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) January 26, 2020
Life’s way too short.— Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 26, 2020
My favorite athlete of all time is gone...
I am honored to have had the pleasure of meeting Kobe. I will forever be inspired by the way he lived his life! He was what every athlete strives to be! Prayers up to his family! #GoneTooSoon #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/yI9z9qNT08— Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) January 27, 2020
Kobe you were my idol... period. Mentality through and through. Thank you. To your family, I wish y’all nothing but the very best. Prayers and thoughts with you don’t begin to describe what we want for y’all. Love and respect to #8 & #24 forever. #MambaMentality #Mamba— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 26, 2020
So sad to hear of Kobe’s passing. We lost a legend. Praying for his family, friends and all of his fans. I believe his Mamba mentality will live on with all those he inspired.— kirkcousins8 (@KirkCousins8) January 26, 2020
Man not Kobe... Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020
Just met Kobe while training at his facility for the NFL. RIP to a legend. Gone too soon 🐐— Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 26, 2020
Damn Kobe. You sparked the mind of every competitor. You made us all dig a lil deeper.— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 26, 2020
To my favorite Athlete Of All Time @kobebryant I love you bro & Rest In Peace to you & your daughter Gianna♥️ I pray God covers your family. 🙏🏾😢🐍8&24FOREVER— Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) January 26, 2020
My prayers go out to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of all those involved in this tragedy. May God bless all of you.— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 26, 2020
Today I lost my hero...— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 26, 2020
What a sad day today. @kobebryant you’re a legend. I remember being in the front row of a Celtics-Lakers game & u came by shouting my name. It put a huge smile on my face- such an honor to be recognized from the greatest. You’ll be missed. Sending my love & prayers to your family pic.twitter.com/LLcDv9VKLT— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 26, 2020
Still can’t comprehend or believe it.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020
Devastating. Truly devastating.
Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/9aHNAPIEeO
January 26, 2020
I’m devastated, RIP to my idol, Bean, 8, 24, the Goat, the Black Mamba. Wow. @kobebryant— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 26, 2020
“... leaders fail because they don’t have the bravery to touch that nerve or strike that chord. Throughout my years, I haven’t had that fear.”— panther king (@RussellOkung) January 26, 2020
Kobe was much more than his accomplishments on the court, but in how he challenged every task!
Mamba Mentality! Thanks for blessing me! pic.twitter.com/UYogfiX3uv
From your love of your hometown of Philly to your competitiveness in everything to your legendary career to your Mamba Mentality to the speech you gave our team to how you were the definition of a true leader & man... RIP to a Legend, @kobebryant. 🐍 #MambaForever— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 26, 2020
“It was devastating. Everybody was hurt.”@markingram21 on the passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/waXLzu8v4i— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 27, 2020
At a loss for words. Kobe’s legacy will live on forever. Much prayers, love and condolences to his family and every family of every soul on that helicopter 🙏🏾💔 pic.twitter.com/dtff2ShyzF— Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) January 26, 2020
Just don’t have the words.... #Kobe— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 26, 2020
Thank you Kobe for everything you gave us both on and off the court. Your legacy will live on forever in the hearts of millions. Truly one of a kind. Praying for his family, loved ones, and everyone involved. Rest In Peace Mamba— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) January 26, 2020
Heartbroken and still in disbelief...Rest in Power to Kobe and Gianna. God please cover his wife and other daughters. Praying for strength for them in this tragic time. Hug your loved ones and tell them you love them. This life of ours is way too short 💔 pic.twitter.com/VoBrWoBxtn— Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) January 26, 2020
I just met Kobe last wednesday, was in his office talking about our books and how everyday in life is a grind. I don’t believe this.— James Conner (@JamesConner_) January 26, 2020
“Such an iconic figure to us...” Pete Carroll on what Kobe Bryant meant to him & his #Seahawks program, & more👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/hgELPGHjOL— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 27, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant 😔— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 26, 2020
I’m devastated.
I’m crying like we lost family, because we did.
For a lot of the athletes of my generation, Kobe taught us to compete. Kobe taught us to go earn what we want. Kobe taught us to love the process.
Love you Mamba. Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/bahyG5rydE
His legacy was not only left in his family, but in ther hearts and minds of all of us who were blessed to be able to watch him grow as a man and a basketball player. Thank you KB, every second of yours was truly a gift. pic.twitter.com/L4ux6qH6GU— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) January 26, 2020
Sad we lost a sports icon so early RIP Kobe Bryant 😪— Dante fowler (@dantefowler) January 26, 2020
Can’t put into words what this man meant to the sports community. Life is fleeting man. 😣 #TheMamba pic.twitter.com/mu78wJsPwL— Justin Jackson (@J_ManPrime21) January 26, 2020
Just talked to Mike Vick, who knew Kobe from his days in Philly, who said he’s still in disbelief. “Heart sinking” is how he described it. In talking to several people around both teams benches, seems that word has spread to the players and coaching staffs about the Kobe news.— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 26, 2020
This news is killing me today... My childhood hero gone too soon. Better believe I got him!! RIP MAMBA #EpicSh*t pic.twitter.com/DNFAMD18N4— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 26, 2020