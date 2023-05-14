NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took the time to celebrate moms all over the world.
Below is a collection of tributes from around the league.
To all the moms out there, you are appreciated!#HappyMothersDay | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/7EiEcYYleO— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms in Chiefs Kingdom ❤️ We can't thank you enough for everything you do! pic.twitter.com/8BYaxm4c5h— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother's Day to all the special Bills moms.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 14, 2023
We appreciate everything you do! 😊 pic.twitter.com/F1hQuFmNt3
These #DallasCowboys rookies wouldn't be here without the love and support of their football moms! ❤️#HappyMothersDay to all the #CowboysNation moms around the world! 💐 pic.twitter.com/fFxCFnogCu— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother's Day ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/0GYr40pcQk— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother's Day to all of our Titans moms! 💙 pic.twitter.com/LntFDfcBIM— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms reppin' the black & gold 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/suxiZi9WCj— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 14, 2023
Sending love to all the amazing moms out there. Happy Mother's Day! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/GNI9RDDdQQ— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother’s Day 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/EmJrgji1P1— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother’s Day! 💚💛#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/R6WFP8UOxG— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 14, 2023
To all the moms out there 💐 pic.twitter.com/KqtugQZ9Cz— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2023
To all the moms out there... thank you!— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother's Dey🧡 pic.twitter.com/RwBCmTJ186
Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms out there! 💖 pic.twitter.com/YxwapkC2FE— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother's Day! 💐 pic.twitter.com/u5ZOTRNSMn— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother's Day, Krewe! 💐 pic.twitter.com/OKhY3fOcip— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 14, 2023
Don’t forget to call your Mom today#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/aWMjtzWpWJ— Red Stallions (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother’s Day 💐💛 pic.twitter.com/6lILEJLcEq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 pic.twitter.com/Ngeq4q2sjt— New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2023