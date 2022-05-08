NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

Around the NFL

The NFL community took a moment to pay homage on Mother's Day

Below is a collection of tributes from around the league dedicated to moms all over the world.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson takes Ron Rivera's advice, attends graduation from Penn State

Commanders rookie WR Jahan Dotson participated in his college graduation on Saturday, receiving a degree in communications from Penn State. Dotson had initially planning on skipping the ceremony for rookie minicamp practices before coach Ron Rivera gave him the order.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says 'well-schooled' Tyler Linderbaum has mental edge over most rookies

The Ravens' offensive line woes in 2021 went hand in hand with the team's first playoff-less season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Baltimore is hoping its offseason upgrades in 2022 turn the tide for a unit that finished 31st in the NFL with 57 sacks allowed. One of those additions, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, is in position to fill the most glaring hole at center.

news

Jets sign first-round CB Sauce Gardner to rookie contract

The New York Jets announced on Saturday the signing of No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner to his rookie contract.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 7

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbuagh told reporters that DT Marcell Dareus is working out for the team on Saturday. Dareus hasn't played in the NFL since 2019.

news

Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy says signing with Chargers is 'a match made in heaven'

After being released by the Patriots in March, Kyle Van Noy found his new home with the Chargers. And while this marks this end of his time on the east coast, the veteran LB said he's ready to make his mark on another organization that is in pursuit of a championship.

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen on QB Jameis Winston (ACL) being able to start Week 1: 'That's certainly the plan'

For the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Jameis Winston was running on Monday in a video posted by physical therapist Kevin Wilk.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 6

The New York Jets parted ways with starting guard Greg Van Roten as they welcome in a former Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive lineman.

news

Raiders announce Dan Ventrelle no longer with organization; former interim president alleges he was fired for reporting hostile work environment

Following 18 years with the organization and 10 months as team president, Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis announced Friday.

news

Dennis Allen: Chris Olave pick, Michael Thomas return like 'two first-round draft choices' at WR

The Saints spent a first-round pick in last week's draft on a receiver from Ohio State in Chris Olave, instantly improving their pass-catching corps. With Michael Thomas on the mend, they believe they're in line to see double the return.

news

Ezekiel Elliott approves of Cowboys' first-round selection of Tyler Smith

Dallas' first-round pick of Tyler Smith addresses an immediate void at left guard and gives Dallas a long-term option at left tackle. It might also produce a needed boost in production for a key member of the Cowboys offense.

news

Jameson Williams ready to 'show the world' Lions were right to trade up and draft him

The Detroit Lions traded up to the 12th-overall pick in the draft to select Jameson Williams. Williams, a one-year standout at Alabama, is ready to "show the world" that the Lions were right to do so.

