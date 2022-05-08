NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

The NFL community took a moment to pay homage on Mother's Day
Below is a collection of tributes from around the league dedicated to moms all over the world.
Happy #MothersDay to my grandmother, mom and my wife @cheftommiv. I’m so grateful for these women who have helped me become the man that I am today. pic.twitter.com/SDHRVe0BVN— Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) May 8, 2022
Wishing a very Happy Mother's Day to all of the incredible Moms out there. Thank you for all you do! pic.twitter.com/9vqFD4RwAp— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 8, 2022
"I will forever be grateful to my mom, for the sacrifices she made along the way. Today is really just about honoring her sacrifices." @DaelinHayes_IX 💜 pic.twitter.com/BO46dKHjSp— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s Day!! pic.twitter.com/zdc4XcX9JQ— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother's Day from our Eagles family to yours!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Zsy6MZVYZu— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers. Today we celebrate y’all ♥️. I’m going up for y’all today.— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms in the Rams Fam! 💐 pic.twitter.com/JMd3kT0f6q— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in our lives 💐 pic.twitter.com/0MG76jy4Vr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 8, 2022
Happy Mothers Day 💐 ❤️ #BoyMom pic.twitter.com/HIowA1Q8yv— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) May 8, 2022
"Hi Mom." 💙#MothersDay | @campbellschunky pic.twitter.com/8rYl1DGSib— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 8, 2022
Thanks for being a superhero 💙 pic.twitter.com/KytmOBHvDB— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 8, 2022
This one's for the moms.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 8, 2022
Happy #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/uQHGArOtlx
Happy Mother’s Day 💓 pic.twitter.com/areCXTYiBF— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 8, 2022
Sending love to all the moms today! ❤️#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/tCbVy4JY3e— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother's Day to all the special Bills moms out there.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 8, 2022
We appreciate everything you do! 😊 pic.twitter.com/0MVagd6VXm
Happy Mother's Day from the #Packers! 🌷🌷🌷#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/WDSj6tFCPD— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother's Day! 💐 pic.twitter.com/F497BPRsqS— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 8, 2022
She brings out the best in all of us 💚#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/sVEeNhWNNy— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 8, 2022
Dear Mama... pic.twitter.com/y1mBie7tEq— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for all that you do 💐💙 pic.twitter.com/6yXNIT8Hee— New York Giants (@Giants) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother's Day ❤️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/2UKSQIHDtG— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s day Ma❤️ #TB pic.twitter.com/rCbFJG5l4f— 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms in #BroncosCountry! pic.twitter.com/TD2G3PfH1m— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s Day to my biggest fan & supporter since day 1! I love you till infinity Mama. I thank you for molding me into the man I am today. I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for you. So for that THANK YOU ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lRAdpWfPlm— Qadree Ollison (@QOllison) May 8, 2022
🧡 Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms 🧡 pic.twitter.com/EVzcnlA43q— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother's Day, @12s! 💐 pic.twitter.com/xNvqGGvHBd— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 8, 2022
Give your mom some extra love today! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/cFcvHtQtzR— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/0nx2V8jrp8— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 8, 2022