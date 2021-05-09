NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took a moment to pay homage.
Below is a collection of tributes from around the league dedicated to moms all over the world.
Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf competed in Sunday's USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open, finishing with a 10.36 run in the 100-meter dash and placing fifteenth overall.
The former New England Patriot hand-delivered a $1.2 million check on Friday to renovate the aging Charlesbank Playground in Boston's Charles River Esplanade.
Zach Wilson is primed to be the Jets' starting QB after the organization traded Sam Darnold before the draft. The No. 2 overall pick understands the significance of the role, but it's not his primary focus as New York holds rookie minicamp this weekend.
Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet. The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the former second-round pick via waivers Friday, the team announced.
The league informed teams they will be allowed to conduct training camp away from their team facilities, Tom Pelissero reports. Vaccinated players or staff are also permitted to gather outside the facility, but the two groups cannot mix or gather with unvaccinated players and coaches.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL spoke with Bills general manager Brandon Beane following his comments about potentially releasing an unvaccinated player. The league notified Beane a team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status.