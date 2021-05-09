NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

Around the NFL

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took a moment to pay homage.

Below is a collection of tributes from around the league dedicated to moms all over the world.

news

Seahawks' DK Metcalf posts 10.37-second time in 100M dash at 2021 USATF Golden Games

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf competed in Sunday's USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open, finishing with a 10.36 run in the 100-meter dash and placing fifteenth overall.
news

Rob Gronkowski donates $1.2 million to renovate Boston playground

The former New England Patriot hand-delivered a $1.2 million check on Friday to renovate the aging Charlesbank Playground in Boston's Charles River Esplanade.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson: Starting job has 'got to be earned'

Zach Wilson is primed to be the Jets' starting QB after the organization traded ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ before the draft. The No. 2 overall pick understands the significance of the role, but it's not his primary focus as New York holds rookie minicamp this weekend.
news

Panthers hire Bills personnel director Dan Morgan to be assistant general manager

Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet. The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, key dates, more

With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
news

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
news

Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the former second-round pick via waivers Friday, the team announced.
news

NFL informs teams they can hold training camp off-site again

The league informed teams they will be allowed to conduct training camp away from their team facilities, Tom Pelissero reports. Vaccinated players or staff are also permitted to gather outside the facility, but the two groups cannot mix or gather with unvaccinated players and coaches.
news

NFL spoke with Bills GM Brandon Beane regarding comments about potentially cutting an unvaccinated player

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL spoke with Bills general manager Brandon Beane following his comments about potentially releasing an unvaccinated player. The league notified Beane a team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status.
news

Frank Reich: Drafting Jalen Hurts didn't send Carson Wentz into 'tailspin'

Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn't believe the Eagles bringing in Jalen Hurts sent Carson Wentz' career to "a tailspin" and thinks that Wentz is in the right spot for a career "reset."
