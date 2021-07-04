NFL community celebrates Fourth of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
Here are some of the best tributes from around the league:
After recording the NFL's worst record in 2020, the Jaguars have a chance to get back on track in 2021. D.J. Chark believes Jacksonville has the talent to do just that following a slew of offseason changes.
It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT Andrew Whitworth said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
Entering his first season with the Lions, running back Jamaal Williams is embracing a 'new beginning' with a franchise that is also seeking a fresh start.
The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
The NFL said Thursday that it was unable to confirm the nature or origin of alleged discriminatory statements made toward former Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung following a review of the matter.
A foot injury discovered during a routine physical may have altered Kyle Rudolph's offseason, but the Giants TE recently said he's glad the issue was detected and resolved at the time that it was.
Despite his Broncos finishing fourth in the AFC West last season, safety Justin Simmons believes they are in a position to contend in 2021. He also thinks Denver could boast the best defense in the NFL.
It's been so long since Derwin James zoomed around the Chargers' secondary that his return in 2021 has flown under the radar. Chargers teammates haven't forgotten.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding former Rams and Titans kicker Sam Sloman, the team announced Thursday.