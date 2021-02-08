NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shares special thank you to fans following Super Bowl LV

Editor's note: Below is a letter to NFL fans from Commissioner Roger Goodell following the conclusion of Super Bowl LV:

To Our Faithful Fans:

With Super Bowl LV now in the history books, congratulations to the Buccaneers and their remarkable fans. What a spectacular game last night.

We are so grateful to our players, coaches, team personnel, and so many others for working so hard to ensure we had one of the greatest and most exciting seasons in our 101 years.

The NFL and our 32 teams extend our sincerest thanks to each of you -- the greatest fans in all sports -- for your loyalty and patience during this challenging year.

We kicked off this season in Kansas City on September 10 with approximately 15,000 of the nosiest fans I have ever heard. I had the good fortune to meet some of them and to witness a game played safely in front of a live crowd.

More than 1.2 million fans safely returned to 21 stadiums this season to root for their favorite teams. Coaches and players alike shared with me how excited they were to welcome you back and hope never to play without you again. They are right, football is simply not the same without you.

We missed your energy…your passion…your traditions on game days. You are the lifeblood of the NFL and you inspire us with your love of football.

A special thanks to our healthcare professionals, essential workers and first responders who have courageously done their jobs all year and kept us safe. We were honored to welcome 7,500 vaccinated health care workers at the Super Bowl as our guests.

Finally, on behalf of the entire NFL family -- there are no words to adequately express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the more than 460,000 individuals who have lost a loved one to Covid19.

It's too early to know what the 2021 season will look like, but the NFL will do its part to help our communities return to normal.

We look forward to seeing you back at the games next fall, but in the meantime, thank you and stay safe.