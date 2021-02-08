NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shares special thank you to fans following Super Bowl LV

Published: Feb 08, 2021 at 12:33 PM

Editor's note: Below is a letter to NFL fans from Commissioner Roger Goodell following the conclusion of Super Bowl LV:

To Our Faithful Fans:

With Super Bowl LV now in the history books, congratulations to the Buccaneers and their remarkable fans. What a spectacular game last night.   

We are so grateful to our players, coaches, team personnel, and so many others for working so hard to ensure we had one of the greatest and most exciting seasons in our 101 years.

The NFL and our 32 teams extend our sincerest thanks to each of you -- the greatest fans in all sports -- for your loyalty and patience during this challenging year. 

We kicked off this season in Kansas City on September 10 with approximately 15,000 of the nosiest fans I have ever heard. I had the good fortune to meet some of them and to witness a game played safely in front of a live crowd.

More than 1.2 million fans safely returned to 21 stadiums this season to root for their favorite teams. Coaches and players alike shared with me how excited they were to welcome you back and hope never to play without you again. They are right, football is simply not the same without you. 

We missed your energy…your passion…your traditions on game days.  You are the lifeblood of the NFL and you inspire us with your love of football. 

A special thanks to our healthcare professionals, essential workers and first responders who have courageously done their jobs all year and kept us safe. We were honored to welcome 7,500 vaccinated health care workers at the Super Bowl as our guests.  

Finally, on behalf of the entire NFL family -- there are no words to adequately express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the more than 460,000 individuals who have lost a loved one to Covid19.  

It's too early to know what the 2021 season will look like, but the NFL will do its part to help our communities return to normal.   

We look forward to seeing you back at the games next fall, but in the meantime, thank you and stay safe.

Roger Goodell

Related Content

news

NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Intensive Protocol

news

'Playoff Lenny' Fournette comes 'alive' in Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory

Released by the Jaguars at the end of August, Leonard Fournette ended a mercurial first -- and perhaps only -- season with the Bucs with an exclamation point during a stellar Super Bowl performance. 
news

Giants to hire Rob Sale as new offensive line coach

The New York Giants have a new person in charge of their offensive line. Big Blue is hiring University of Louisiana-Lafayette offensive coordinator/offense line coach Rob Sale to fill its offensive line coach vacancy.
news

Three-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jets trade out of No. 2 overall pick

In Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, he projects four trades in Round 1, including a deal between the Jets and Panthers for the No. 2 overall pick.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW