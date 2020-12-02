NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell downplays talk of bubble, but 'all options are on the table'

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the country, the NFL continues to consider options if cases rise as January playoffs approach.

Speaking on a conference call Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL is "considering a number of alternatives to meet those challenges," per Lindsay Jones of The Athletic.

"All options are on the table," Goodell said without specifically mentioning the possibility of a postseason bubble.

When asked explicitly about the league employing a postseason "bubble," Goodell's response suggested it wouldn't be similar to the style the NBA employed earlier in the year in Orlando.

A bubble, he said, is not likely "in the sense that a lot in the media focuses on it."

"We feel strongly that our protocols are working," he added.

It's possible the league could sequester playoff teams in hotels in their respective cities for postseason runs. But Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, has in the past suggested there were even concerns with such a plan given that an outbreak could then overtake an entire team.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the NFL is also seeing an uptick in positives, as evidenced by the outbreak in Baltimore that caused the Ravens-Steelers game to be postponed three times. The league's medical personnel insists the protocols in place are working when followed.

"Our protocols are not failing," Sills noted, adding that compliance is a place where the league clubs can improve.

Goodell said the NFL is committed to finishing up the season as scheduled and will follow the science while sticking to the implemented protocols.