NFL Commissioner Goodell thanks fans in letter

NEW YORK (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is thanking fans for their support in a postseason letter and promises the league will pursue ways to enhance the game on and off the field.
Two days after the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17 in the Super Bowl, Goodell says Tuesday the league is proud of the quality of the sport that attracted record crowds this season.
An estimated 111.3 million people watched the Giants' victory, making it the most-watched television show in U.S. history.
Goodell says the NFL will continue to evolve and invites people to look at their new website, www.NFL.com/evolution, which highlights the history of how the game has changed.
Goodell says, "Our commitment to improve everything we do is ongoing."