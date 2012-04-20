NFL commish, Minn. governor talk stadium urgency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton are discussing the next moves for a foundering effort to build a publicly financed stadium for the Vikings.
Goodell and Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney flew to St. Paul for Friday's meeting to underscore what the league sees as urgency for the project.
The Vikings will play at the Metrodome next season even though the team's lease has expired. Dayton and many fans fear the team could move as soon as next year if it doesn't get a new stadium.
A legislative committee voted down the current plan this week that would require city and state taxpayers to pay for 56 percent of the costs of building a $975 million stadium on the Metrodome site. The team would pay the rest.