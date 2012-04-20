NFL commish, Minn. governor talk stadium urgency

Published: Apr 20, 2012 at 07:16 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton are discussing the next moves for a foundering effort to build a publicly financed stadium for the Vikings.

Goodell and Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney flew to St. Paul for Friday's meeting to underscore what the league sees as urgency for the project.

The Vikings will play at the Metrodome next season even though the team's lease has expired. Dayton and many fans fear the team could move as soon as next year if it doesn't get a new stadium.

A legislative committee voted down the current plan this week that would require city and state taxpayers to pay for 56 percent of the costs of building a $975 million stadium on the Metrodome site. The team would pay the rest.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris sustained Lisfranc injury in camp, but remains on track to start Week 1

After making his 2022 preseason debut this weekend, RB Najee Harris said that he'd been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that he reportedly suffered on Day 1 of training camp. Nevertheless, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Harris remains on track to start Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

2022 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense and defense

Which NFL players will make the greatest contributions to their respective teams' success in 2022? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund uses her models to project win share leaders among quarterbacks, non-QB offensive players and defensive players.

news

2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic to air live on NFL Network on Sunday, Sept. 4

On Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network broadcasts the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic featuring Central State University vs. Winston-Salem State University at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE