NFL combine winners/losers: Josh Allen trumps Rosen, Jackson

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Despite being the most explosive athlete in the quarterback class, the former Heisman Trophy winner decided to bypass the 40 and the rest of the athletic testing drills. Jackson wanted to put the focus on his passing skills during the throwing portion of the workout, but he was unable to string together pinpoint passes for most of the day. Part of his accuracy issues can be attributed to his inconsistent footwork and base, which remain a concern after watching him work out in Indy. Jackson needs to continue to refine his game as a passer to become a proficient QB who is capable of shredding defenses from the pocket. Without a strong athletic performance to offset his passing issues, Jackson missed out on a chance to show the football world how he could impact the game as an explosive dual-threat playmaker.