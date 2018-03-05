NFL combine Day 4 winners/losers: Derwin James = hybrid freak

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa: The ball-hawking safety entered the weekend with a chance to claim the No. 1 spot on the cornerback chart, but a disappointing workout will make it tougher for the Hawkeye to seize the crown. Posting a pedestrian 4.56-second 40, Jackson also disappointed scouts with his movement skills and unpolished backpedal in drills. He didn't look comfortable with his turns and transitions, and his upright stance could be an issue as a young player. While most scouts will trust the evaluations compiled off film study, this disappointing showing is a definite setback for the potential first-rounder heading into the pro day circuit.