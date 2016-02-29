NFL combine Day 4, winners and losers: Jalen Ramsey shines

Cyrus Jones, CB, Alabama: Jones is rarely mentioned as one of the top cover corners in the draft, but he is certainly generating buzz in the scouting community due to his steady overall game. The Alabama standout checked all of the boxes (speed, footwork, movement skills and hands) during the workout, exhibiting the agility and technical skills that coaches covet in nickel corners. Jones flawlessly executes turns and transitions in space while also displaying exceptional balance and body control in drills. Not to mention, Jones catches the ball effortlessly on punt returns and looks like a potential two-phase contributor as a young player.