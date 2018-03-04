NFL Combine Day 3 winners/losers: Shaquem Griffin shines

Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF: The combine's biggest "feel-good" story will quickly turn into an interesting evaluation after the UCF standout put on an impressive exhibition in Indianapolis this weekend. Griffin, who lost his left hand to an amputation when he was 4 years old, put up 20 reps on the bench press Saturday with a prosthetic on his left arm. On Sunday, he blazed the turf with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash to the surprise of the football world. That's the fastest 40 time for a combine linebacker since 2003. Although Griffin didn't dazzle in change-of-direction drills in space, he continues to impress scouts with his explosive athleticism. With an impressive resume that includes a ton of production as a sack artist, Griffin will intrigue teams as a special-teams player/developmental prospect.