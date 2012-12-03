NFL.com voters select Russell Wilson & Adrian Peterson as Week 13 FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Dec 03, 2012 at 03:55 PM

The NFL announced today that quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and running back Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.

Wilson completed 23 of 37 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' 23-17 overtime win against the Chicago Bears.

Wilson and Peterson were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Brady Quinn of the Kansas Chiefs and Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys, and running backs Jamaal Charles of the Kansas City Chiefs and Ben Jarvus Green-Ellis of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in Seattle and Minneapolis. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII, FedEx plans to announce the 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in New Orleans, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement offices in the their city.

As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx is proud to sponsor the 10th annual Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week program. The Awards highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs, while supporting small business efforts and providing business solutions that matter to fans and customers alike. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Brady Quinn, Kansas City Chiefs

Quinn completed 19 of 23 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Romo completed 22 of 27 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-33.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

Charles tallied 127 yards on 27 carries in the Chiefs' 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Cincinnati Bengals

Green-Ellis gained 118 yards on 25 carries in the Bengals' 20-13 win over the San Diego Chargers.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Peterson rushed for 210 yards on 21 carries and scored one touchdown as the Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers 23-14.

