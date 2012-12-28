NFL.com voters select Robert Griffin III as Pepsi Max Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback Robert Griffin III of the Washington Redskins is the Pepsi Max NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Dec. 22-23, the NFL announced Friday.
Griffin III completed 16 of 24 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Griffin III was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were linebacker Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts, safety Harrison Smith of the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi Max NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi Max NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Kuechly recorded 13 total tackles, nine solo and one interception in the Panthers 17-6 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Luck completed 17 of 35 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown in the Colts' 20-13 defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs. In the game, Luck broke the record for most passing yards in a single season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Smith led the team with seven total tackles while adding one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble in the Vikings' 23-6 victory over the Houston Texans.
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson completed 15 of 21 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns in his team's 42-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.