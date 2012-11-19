NFL.com voters select Matt Schaub and Doug Martin as Week 11 FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week

Published: Nov 19, 2012 at 04:04 PM

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady completed 24 of 35 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts 59-24.

Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins

RG3 completed 14 of 15 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns, finishing his day with a 158.3 passer rating in the Redskins' 31-6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Schaub, Houston Texans

Schaub threw for 527 yards and five touchdowns, completing 43 of 55 passes in the Texans' 43-37 overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Cincinnati Bengals

Green-Ellis rushed for 101 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown as the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-6.

LaRod Stephens-Howling, Arizona Cardinals

Stephens-Howling picked up 127 yards on 22 carries and one score in the Cardinals' 23-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Martin gained 138 yards on 24 carries in the Buccaneers' 27-21 overtime win against the Carolina Panthers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for TE ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as S ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ for Monday Night Football vs. the Giants. WR Antonio Brown will be ruled out.
news

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary. Cornerback ﻿Avonte Maddox﻿ agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Matt Corral says he's playing 'final' home game with Ole Miss

Matt Corral, one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, provided an indicator of his plans for the future with a tweet stating that Saturday's matchup against Vanderbilt will his final home game with Ole Miss.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to be activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, start vs. Chargers

Big Ben is back. The Steelers announced Saturday that QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols. He's expected to start Sunday night versus the Chargers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW