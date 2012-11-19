NFL.com voters select Matt Schaub and Doug Martin as Week 11 FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady completed 24 of 35 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts 59-24.
Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
RG3 completed 14 of 15 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns, finishing his day with a 158.3 passer rating in the Redskins' 31-6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Schaub, Houston Texans
Schaub threw for 527 yards and five touchdowns, completing 43 of 55 passes in the Texans' 43-37 overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Cincinnati Bengals
Green-Ellis rushed for 101 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown as the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-6.
LaRod Stephens-Howling, Arizona Cardinals
Stephens-Howling picked up 127 yards on 22 carries and one score in the Cardinals' 23-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Martin gained 138 yards on 24 carries in the Buccaneers' 27-21 overtime win against the Carolina Panthers.