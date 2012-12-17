NFL.com voters select Matt Ryan and Knowshon Moreno as Week 15 FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week

Published: Dec 17, 2012 at 04:15 PM

The NFL announced today that quarterback Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons and running back Knowshon Moreno of the Denver Broncos are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Dec. 13-17.

Ryan completed 23 of 28 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns to finish his day with a 142.6 passer rating in the Falcons' 34-0 win against the New York Giants.

Moreno tallied 118 yards on 22 carries and scored one touchdown in the Broncos' 34-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Ryan and Moreno were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys, and running backs Arian Foster of the Houston Texans and Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in Atlanta and Denver. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII, FedEx plans to announce the 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in New Orleans, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement offices in the their city.

As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx is proud to sponsor the 10th annual Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week program. The Awards highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs, while supporting small business efforts and providing business solutions that matter to fans and customers alike. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 26 of 39 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns as the Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-0.

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Romo completed 30 of 42 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 27-24 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan completed 23 of 28 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns to finish his day with a 142.6 passer rating in the Falcons' 34-0 win against the New York Giants.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Arian Foster, Houston Texans

Foster gained 165 yards on 27 carries as the Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, 29-17.

Knowshon Moreno, Denver Broncos

Moreno tallied 118 yards on 22 carries and scored one touchdown in the Broncos' 34-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Peterson rushed for 212 yards on 24 carries and scored one touchdown, averaging 8.8 yards per rush in the Vikings' 36-22 victory over the St. Louis Rams.

