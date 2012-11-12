NFL.com voters select Joe Flacco & Adrian Peterson as Week 10 FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week

The NFL announced today that quarterback Joe Flacco of the Baltimore Ravens and running back Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on November 8-12.
Flacco was 21 of 33 for 341 yards and three touchdowns as the Ravens beat the Oakland Raiders 55-20.
Peterson tallied 171 yards on 27 carries and scored one touchdown in the Vikings' 34-24 win over the Detroit Lions.
Flacco and Peterson were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals, and running backs Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans and Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks.
Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in Baltimore and Minneapolis. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.
During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII, FedEx plans to announce the 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in New Orleans, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement offices in the their city.
As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx is proud to sponsor the 10th annual Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week program. The Awards highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs, while supporting small business efforts and providing business solutions that matter to fans and customers alike. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Brees completed 21 of 32 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals
Dalton threw four touchdowns, going 21 of 30 for 199 yards in the Bengals' 31-13 victory over the New York Giants.
Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans
Johnson rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries and one score as the Titans beat the Miami Dolphins, 37-3.
Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks
Lynch gained 124 yards on 27 carries and added a score as the Seahawks beat the New York Jets, 28-7.
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
