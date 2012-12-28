NFL.com voters select Aaron Rodgers and Jamaal Charles as FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Dec 28, 2012 at 07:39 AM

The NFL announced Friday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and running back Jamaal Charles of the Kansas City Chiefs are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Dec. 22-23.

Rodgers completed 27 of 38 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' 55-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Charles gained 226 yards on 22 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per carry and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Rodgers and Charles were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos, and running backs Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens and C.J. Spiller of the Buffalo Bills.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in Green Bay and Kansas City. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII, FedEx plans to announce the 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in New Orleans, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement offices in the their city.

As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx is proud to sponsor the 10th annual Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week program. The Awards highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs, while supporting small business efforts and providing business solutions that matter to fans and customers alike. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees completed 37 of 53 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Manning completed 30 of 43 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns, 34-12.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers completed 27 of 38 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' 55-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs

Charles gained 226 yards on 22 carries averaging 10.3 yards per carry and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Ray Rice, Baltimore Ravens

Rice rushed for 107 yards on 24 carries in the Ravens' 33-14 win over the New York Giants.

C.J. Spiller, Buffalo Bills

Spiller tallied 138 yards on 22 carries in the Bills' 24-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn to remain with Cowboys as defensive coordinator

Dan Quinn's second season in Dallas produced another effective defense. Much to the delight of Cowboys fans, he isn't leaving in 2023. Quinn interviewed for head coaching openings in Arizona, Denver and Indianapolis in recent weeks, but will be staying in Dallas next season.

news

Move the Sticks: Reaction to OC hirings + conference championship games preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Jessie Lemonier, former Lions and Chargers linebacker, dies at age 25

Outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2021 in a brief NFL career highlighted by a sack of Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 25.

news

NFL expands commitment to social justice with new 5-year players coalition partnership

In line with the ongoing commitment of the NFL to its Inspire Change social justice initiative, the League today announced it is expanding its partnership with the Players Coalition for an additional five years and a new $15 million grant.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE