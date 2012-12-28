NFL.com voters select Aaron Rodgers and Jamaal Charles as FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

The NFL announced Friday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and running back Jamaal Charles of the Kansas City Chiefs are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Dec. 22-23.

Rodgers completed 27 of 38 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' 55-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Charles gained 226 yards on 22 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per carry and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in Green Bay and Kansas City. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.

During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII, FedEx plans to announce the 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in New Orleans, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement offices in the their city.