 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL.com/Superbowl is home to most extensive Super Bowl coverage online

Published: Jan 28, 2008 at 04:13 AM

NFL.com/LIVE makes Super Bowl debut with behind scenes coverage including first ever live simultaneous streams of multiple players at Media Day

Extensive NFL Network video and exclusive Super Bowl highlights

Super Bowl MVP voting For fans

"Who wants it more?" On the field, the New York Giants and New England Patriots answered that question last weekend and will meet in Super Bowl XLII in Arizona. Fans who want more Super Bowl coverage can log on to NFL.com/Superbowl throughout the week and on Super Bowl Sunday.

This week, fans will find more Super Bowl-related video than ever before on NFL.com.

NFL.com/Superbowl is the exclusive online home for Super Bowl XLII highlights, as well as those from the first 41 Super Bowls. Additional coverage includes NFL Network news reports and features, and live video feeds from key events in Arizona through the NFL.com/Live application.

NFL.com/LIVE, which launched earlier this season to complement NFL Network's Thursday and Saturday Night Football, will cover the Super Bowl from all the angles featuring:

» Live video from Tuesday's media day at University of Phoenix Stadium, with live podium and point-of-view cameras simultaneously streaming player comments. Fans can choose which player they want to see at any given time or watch NFL Network coverage.
» Live video from the head coaches' final news conferences on Friday.
» Live video of Commissioner Roger Goodell's press conference on Friday.
» Live video of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's announcement of the Class of 2008 on Saturday.
» Super Bowl Buzz: Running commentary from NFL.com editors and writers from these and other media events throughout the week.

NFL.com/Superbowl will have a greater presence than ever at the Media Center in Phoenix. Situated in the heart of "radio row" along with the NFL Network set, the NFL.com set will be a who's who of current players, Hall of Famers, celebrities and NFL dignitaries.

NFL.com/Superbowl also will feature a powerful lineup of analysts, including NFL.com insiders Gil Brandt, Pat Kirwan and Vic Carucci, all of whom will contribute to the "Super Bowl Buzz" blog in addition to offering insight and analysis into the game. For the third straight year, comedy writer and NFL.com contributor Nick Bakay will provide daily commentary about Super Bowl media coverage throughout the week and during the game.

For the eighth consecutive year, fans will be able to vote for Super Bowl MVP on NFL.com/Superbowl. In addition, fan votes from wireless devices, including those with the Sprint wireless service, will be added to the online tally. In the fourth quarter of the game, fans, along with a media panel, will select the MVP, who receives the Pete Rozelle Trophy along with a 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid. Combined votes on NFL.com/Superbowl and wireless devices will count 20 percent towards the MVP voting. More information on MVP voting, a list of past MVP winners and features on some former MVPs can be found at NFL.com/Cadillac.

Other features on NFL.com/Superbowl include:

» Video clips from NFL Network programming, including *NFL Total Access*.
» Exclusive video highlights of the previous 41 Super Bowls.
» Daily reports on the Giants and Patriots.
» Recaps, box scores and features from the first 41 Super Bowls, plus complete rundowns of Super Bowl MVPs, halftime performers and more.
» Fantasy football fans can monitor their squad's performance in the SuperBowl.com Playoff Challenge and have a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, Fla.
» During the game, fans can log onto NFL.com/Superbowl for the site's Game Center statistical application and hear foreign language audio feeds (French, Japanese, Mandarin, Spanish, German, Flemish and Russian), in addition to audio feeds of the stadium's PA announcer and press box audio.
» NFL.com/Superbowl will present a game day cybercast with Pat Kirwan and Gil Brandt providing up-to-the-minute analysis of the action.

NFL.com/Superbowl is presented by Planters, and is part of the NFL Internet Network, the most popular sports league property.

NFL.com/Superbowl can be accessed directly at NFL.com as well as through www.superbowl.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who has the most at stake in Super Bowl LVIII? Kyle Shanahan, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy top list

With the loaded San Francisco 49ers facing off against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, the stage is set for an epic title bout in Las Vegas. So, who has the MOST at stake in Super Bowl LVIII? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking, spotlighting 10 key individuals.
news

Colts' Gardner Minshew uncertain of future despite going from QB2 to Pro Bowler: 'Ain't no tellin'. That's something they gotta tell me.' 

After going from second-string QB to Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts this season, Gardner Minshew once again stands at a career crossroads. Minshew spoke with NFL.com's Grant Gordon about the chances of moving on from Indy versus staying another year with head coach Shane Steichen.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen retiring after nine seasons in the NFL

Ryan Jensen's valiant effort to make it back to the field has ended in a bittersweet acceptance of reality. The Buccaneers center is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons, and a decade spent in the league. He announced his decision Friday via social media.