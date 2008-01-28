NFL.com/Superbowl is home to most extensive Super Bowl coverage online

For the eighth consecutive year, fans will be able to vote for Super Bowl MVP on NFL.com/Superbowl. In addition, fan votes from wireless devices, including those with the Sprint wireless service, will be added to the online tally. In the fourth quarter of the game, fans, along with a media panel, will select the MVP, who receives the Pete Rozelle Trophy along with a 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid. Combined votes on NFL.com/Superbowl and wireless devices will count 20 percent towards the MVP voting. More information on MVP voting, a list of past MVP winners and features on some former MVPs can be found at NFL.com/Cadillac.