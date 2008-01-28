NFL.com/Superbowl is home to most extensive Super Bowl coverage online

NFL.com/LIVE makes Super Bowl debut with behind scenes coverage including first ever live simultaneous streams of multiple players at Media Day
"Who wants it more?" On the field, the New York Giants and New England Patriots answered that question last weekend and will meet in Super Bowl XLII in Arizona. Fans who want more Super Bowl coverage can log on to NFL.com/Superbowl throughout the week and on Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL.com/Superbowl is the exclusive online home for Super Bowl XLII highlights, as well as those from the first 41 Super Bowls. Additional coverage includes NFL Network news reports and features, and live video feeds from key events in Arizona through the NFL.com/Live application.
NFL.com/LIVE, which launched earlier this season to complement NFL Network's Thursday and Saturday Night Football, will cover the Super Bowl from all the angles featuring:
» Live video from Tuesday's media day at University of Phoenix Stadium, with live podium and point-of-view cameras simultaneously streaming player comments. Fans can choose which player they want to see at any given time or watch NFL Network coverage.
» Live video from the head coaches' final news conferences on Friday.
» Live video of Commissioner Roger Goodell's press conference on Friday.
» Live video of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's announcement of the Class of 2008 on Saturday.
» Super Bowl Buzz: Running commentary from NFL.com editors and writers from these and other media events throughout the week.
NFL.com/Superbowl will have a greater presence than ever at the Media Center in Phoenix. Situated in the heart of "radio row" along with the NFL Network set, the NFL.com set will be a who's who of current players, Hall of Famers, celebrities and NFL dignitaries.
NFL.com/Superbowl also will feature a powerful lineup of analysts, including NFL.com insiders Gil Brandt, Pat Kirwan and Vic Carucci, all of whom will contribute to the "Super Bowl Buzz" blog in addition to offering insight and analysis into the game. For the third straight year, comedy writer and NFL.com contributor Nick Bakay will provide daily commentary about Super Bowl media coverage throughout the week and during the game.
For the eighth consecutive year, fans will be able to vote for Super Bowl MVP on NFL.com/Superbowl. In addition, fan votes from wireless devices, including those with the Sprint wireless service, will be added to the online tally. In the fourth quarter of the game, fans, along with a media panel, will select the MVP, who receives the Pete Rozelle Trophy along with a 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid. Combined votes on NFL.com/Superbowl and wireless devices will count 20 percent towards the MVP voting. More information on MVP voting, a list of past MVP winners and features on some former MVPs can be found at NFL.com/Cadillac.
» Video clips from NFL Network programming, including *NFL Total Access*.
» Exclusive video highlights of the previous 41 Super Bowls.
» Daily reports on the Giants and Patriots.
» Recaps, box scores and features from the first 41 Super Bowls, plus complete rundowns of Super Bowl MVPs, halftime performers and more.
» Fantasy football fans can monitor their squad's performance in the SuperBowl.com Playoff Challenge and have a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, Fla.
» During the game, fans can log onto NFL.com/Superbowl for the site's Game Center statistical application and hear foreign language audio feeds (French, Japanese, Mandarin, Spanish, German, Flemish and Russian), in addition to audio feeds of the stadium's PA announcer and press box audio.
» NFL.com/Superbowl will present a game day cybercast with Pat Kirwan and Gil Brandt providing up-to-the-minute analysis of the action.
NFL.com/Superbowl is presented by Planters, and is part of the NFL Internet Network, the most popular sports league property.