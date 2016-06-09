NFL.com's Father's Day Gift Guide 2016

Father's Day is just around the corner. Still struggling to figure out what to get dad? NFL.com has you covered. Check out some of our staff recommendations from NFL Shop. Items are available for all 32 teams.
"Every true fan knows you have to have a Jim Brown Jersey. Whether your dad is old enough to have watched him in person or watched him on highlight shows, trust me, he knows Jim Brown is one of the greatest players of all time. You have to get this on his wall. Click HERE. for more player jerseys." -- Scott Henry, Coordinating Producer NFL Network
"Whether it's Huey Lewis & The News, The Ramones, 2Pac or Led Zeppelin, whatever your dad's musical tastes, they'll never have sounded any better than through Bose's new QuietComfort® 35 wireless headphones. You'll have to explain to dad where the wires went, but once he gets the picture, he'll be the proud owner of the same new Bose headphones that'll be gracing the skulls of the likes of J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, Larry Fitzgerald and Todd Gurley, among many other NFL stars this season. The bonus for Dad that'll make his Father's Day? If he doesn't like your musical tastes, Bose's incredible acoustic noise canceling technology means he won't have to hear a note of whatever racket you're listening to, and his will sound better than ever. " -- Henry Hodgson, Senior Director of Programming
"Ever since we bought our dad a "World's Greatest Dad" t-shirt, we've always dreamt about being able to wear an awesome shirt like this. With my first baby due in August, I'm hoping this link finds its way into my wife's inbox." -- Ryan Bartlett, NFL Now Producer
"Coffee mugs and Father's Day go together like...take your pick of any analogy. But this sweet coffee mug honors the amazing work you do as a dad as well as your favorite team. Show off your parenting and team pride with this awesome must-have mug." -- Mitchell Swartz, Senior Manager of Production
"This Nike dri-FIT polo is a dual-threat at the gym and the conference table. Give your dad some team pride and some versatility this Father's Day with this shirt. Stay cool on the sidelines while your team ignites opponents on the field." -- James Reidel, NFL Media Intern
"If your dad loves football and hates humidity then this hat is the answer. What a perfect gift that solves both needs. He can rock the LL Cool J look, block the sun and cheer on his beloved team." -- Amar Shah, Features Editor
"The ultimate gift to give your dad is the chance to swim with Dolphins. Imagine the look on your old man's face as the intelligent mammals allow him to frolic with them in the ocean, leaping and chattering, allowing him to hold their fins and let him glide at high-speed through the crystal clear, lukewarm water. Well this isn't that, but it's the closest your going to get to it at NFL Shop." -- Henry Hodgson, Senior Director of Programming
"The ultimate gift for the ultimate fan has to be a signed Super Bowl XIX ball from San Francisco 49ers legendary quarterback and the game's MVP Joe Montana. Montana threw three touchdowns and rushed for one more in a 38-16 mostly one-sided affair. If you've got a few bucks to spare, this would be the great gift for dad. Click HERE for more autographed footballs." -- Attique Iqbal, NFL Network Music Coordinator
"Your dad is going to love his new team tie. He can represent his favorite team while staying formal. It's the perfect blend."
-- Sean Sullivan, Producer
"One might suggest that this gift would be a tad bit exorbitant for Father's Day. However, Father's Day comes just once a year. This gift would be a centerpiece and conversation-starter in any diehard Packers fan's "Man Cave." This is also the most appropriate year for this kind of gift, since Brett Favre will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer. Click HERE for more helmets."
-- Jim Reineking, Senior Associate Editor