NFL.com's 2008 season preview

Published: Sep 04, 2008 at 10:30 AM

Team previews

AFC East

    » 
   **[ Buffalo Bills: Ready to make some noise](http://www.nfl.com/kickoff/story?id=09000d5d80a43ba6&template=with-video&confirm=true)**

» Miami Dolphins: Resurrection project begins
» New York Jets: Favre brings air of confidence
» New England Patriots: Still NFL's team to beat

AFC North

    » 
   **[ Baltimore Ravens: Facing tough transition season](http://www.nfl.com/kickoff/story?id=09000d5d80a44047&template=with-video&confirm=true)**

» Cincinnati Bengals: Circus returns to Queen City
» Cleveland Browns: Added bulk for added wins
» Pittsburgh Steelers: Facing strong challenger

AFC South

    » 
   **[ Houston Texans: Aiming to vault into contention](http://www.nfl.com/kickoff/story?id=09000d5d80a45657&template=with-video&confirm=true)**

» Indianapolis Colts: Working hard to stay on top
» Jacksonville Jaguars: Trying to close gap on Colts
» Tennessee Titans: Hope to harness Young's talents

AFC West

    » 
   **[ Denver Broncos: Trying to get back to winning](http://www.nfl.com/kickoff/story?id=09000d5d80a4591c&template=with-video&confirm=true)**

» Kansas City Chiefs: Youth movement under way
» Oakland Raiders: Ready to unleash Russell
» San Diego Chargers: Bolting toward playoffs

NFC East

    » 
   **[ Dallas Cowboys: Sights set on ending playoff skid](http://www.nfl.com/kickoff/story?id=09000d5d80a26092&template=with-video&confirm=true)**

» New York Giants: Overlooked despite Super win
» Philadelphia Eagles: Ready for rebound season?
» Washington Redskins: Zorn takes West Coast to D.C.

NFC North

    » 
   **[ Chicago Bears: QB play holds key to season](http://www.nfl.com/kickoff/story?id=09000d5d80a44440&template=with-video&confirm=true)**

» Detroit Lions: Molding team into Bucs' image
» Green Bay Packers: Rodgers' neighborhood now
» Minnesota Vikings: Favorites in NFC North

NFC South

    » 
   **[ Atlanta Falcons: Beginning rebuilding project](http://www.nfl.com/kickoff/story?id=09000d5d80a447a7&template=with-video&confirm=true)**

» Carolina Panthers: Underwent extreme makeover
» New Orleans Saints: Offense still team strength
» Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Garcia leads aging O

NFC West

    » 
   **[ Arizona Cardinals: Finally ready for breakthrough?](http://www.nfl.com/kickoff/story?id=09000d5d80a451cb&template=with-video&confirm=true)**

» San Francisco 49ers: Calling on journeyman QB
» Seattle Seahawks: Division favorites, again
» St. Louis Rams: A return to 'greatest show'?

State of the league

Making the leap: Browns

After an impressive 10-6 season in 2007 fueled by an exciting offense, the Browns added more talent this offseason and look to be a part of the 2008 playoff picture.  More ...

Making the leap: Cardinals

Hope is high again in the desert, as coach Ken Whisenhunt looks to Kurt Warner to lead the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance in nine years.  More ...

Making the leap: Vikings

Following a strong showing last year led by the electric Adrian Peterson, do the Vikings have what it takes to take the next step this season?  More ...

2008 preview: Defense wins championships

A Giant reminder

» George: Best offense is a good defense
» Kirwan: NFL playing follow the leader
» Carucci: Teams strive to rebuild defenses

Defensive masterminds

» Borges: Turned up heat on NFL offenses
» Kirwan: The next generation of coaches
» Kirwan: What makes masterminds great

Hybrid engines

» Carucci: Hybrid defensive players all the rage
» Kirwan: More teams using a hybrid defense

Interior designers

» Thomas: Top defenses feature mighty men in middle
» Carucci: Most important position on defense
» Kirwan: Ranking game's top defensive tackles

Remote control

» Carucci: Defenses adjusting to new technology

