NFL.com primes fans for primetime draft

Following a successful rookie performance during the 2009 Draft with more than 200,000 comments submitted, the enhanced Fan War Rooms have returned to provide fans with a more robust and dynamic Draft discussion. New this year, fans may share their "mood" towards a team's strategy pre-Draft, during the Draft and post-Draft and picks will appear in real time in the War Rooms giving fans the opportunity to immediately react. Within each War Room, fans can discuss their team's Draft needs, comment on how the team is drafting and connect with other fans from across the world. In addition, fans can monitor the Draft day activity, buzz and mood across all 32 War Rooms with an interactive map.