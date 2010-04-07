NFL.com primes fans for primetime draft

News, analysis, social media, games and video provide more
fan interaction for the most complete draft day experience
Fans have their say with #nfldraft
NFL.com enables fans to be a part of Draft history when the NFL Draft kicks off in primetime for the first time on Thurs., April 22. Fans can have a front row seat at the 75th Draft with more interactive features, exclusive video, and information than ever before on NFL.com. New this year, fans may indicate their attitude towards a team's strategy in the popular Fan War Rooms, follow the Draft conversation by tagging their Twitter posts with #nfldraft, view prospects by grade on the expanded Draft tracker, and vote for the 75 Most Valuable Draft Picks of all time. Verizon is the presenting sponsor of NFL.com's coverage of the 75th Draft.
Fans can be a part of the conversation across the web about the 75th Draft by tagging their Twitter posts with #nfldraft, the Official Tag of the NFL Draft. Fans then may celebrate the Draft through other fans' perspectives by visiting NFL.com/nfldraft, a page that aggregates the tweets into an interactive and dynamic presentation.
In celebration of the 75th NFL Draft, fans can help choose the 75 Most Valuable Draft Picks of all time. Fans can vote for their choices at NFL.com through April 18. Picks 11 - 75 will be announced from April 19 – April 21 on NFL.com and NFL Network.
The 10 Most Valuable Draft Picks will be announced during Round 1, when many of the Top 10 will be in attendance at Radio City Music Hall, the home of the 2010 NFL Draft. The order of the Top 10 will be revealed after the conclusion of the Second Round of the Draft on Friday night. Many of these players will be on hand for the announcement.
Following a successful rookie performance during the 2009 Draft with more than 200,000 comments submitted, the enhanced Fan War Rooms have returned to provide fans with a more robust and dynamic Draft discussion. New this year, fans may share their "mood" towards a team's strategy pre-Draft, during the Draft and post-Draft and picks will appear in real time in the War Rooms giving fans the opportunity to immediately react. Within each War Room, fans can discuss their team's Draft needs, comment on how the team is drafting and connect with other fans from across the world. In addition, fans can monitor the Draft day activity, buzz and mood across all 32 War Rooms with an interactive map.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks will offer pick-by-pick analysis through all seven rounds, and analysts Gil Brandt, Vic Carucci, Pat Kirwan and Steve Wyche will report on the picks, trade possibilities and all the moves by the teams during the Draft. Fans can read all the latest reports, mock drafts and breaking news at NFL.com.
NFL.com's LIVE coverage begins with the first pick at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 22. NFL.com's coverage will complement NFL Network's record 38 hours of Draft coverage with live look-ins, exclusive analysis and reports from New York in primetime on Thursday and Friday, plus all day on Saturday.
NFL.com brings fans onto the Draft floor through a variety of exclusive video content including a special guest reporter, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Dhani Jones reporting from Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night. This behind-the-scenes material includes features on the Draft prospects on location in New York City, live shots of the team tables as they make their selections and exclusive video interviews from team headquarters throughout the weekend.
On Draft day, NFL.com enhances its live coverage with an up-to-the-minute Draft Tracker that provides real-time selection information which can be viewed by pick, team, college, Draft round and for the first time by grade, allowing users to track the best available prospects by expert-assigned grades. In addition, fans will get exclusive pick-by-pick analysis from NFL.com's Draft experts as original video.
NFL.com is home to an extensive player database complete with profiles and scouting reports, Scouting Combine workout results and video clips from participants, and Pro-Day tracking to assist fans with their own draft research prior to the 75th Draft. The site also offers the most complete history of the Draft available online, allowing fans to look back at NFL Drafts from 1936 to the present.
Fans also can forecast the entire first round of the Draft in the NFL Predict the Pick game, competing for a chance to win a trip to the 2011 Pro Bowl in Hawaii. Immediately following the Draft, fans can voice their opinions by grading their teams' Draft results through an interactive Fan Ballot.
For fans on-the-go, 2010 Draft coverage will also be available via NFL Mobile on Verizon Wireless. Mobile features such as a real-time draft-tracker, expert analysis and a live video feed of NFL Network's coverage will be available.
Online. On television. On a mobile phone. The NFL allows fans to experience every moment of the Draft wherever they are.
NFL.com is produced by the National Football League and is the most popular sports league website. For the most complete football news, information, chats, NFL fan interaction, NFL Network information and official NFL video clips, highlights, interviews and more visit NFL.com.