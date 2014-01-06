NFL.com LIVE at Super Bowl XLVIII

Published: Jan 06, 2014 at 09:40 AM

Check out hosts Matt "Money" Smith, Dave Dameshek, Adam Rank and Molly Qerim live from Radio Row at Super Bowl XLVIII in New York City for an all-access pass to NFL player and celebrity interviews only Super Bowl Week can provide.

It's a three-day party running Jan. 29-31 and NFL.com LIVE at Super Bowl XLVIII will be your home for everything football. Tune in to NFL.com/Live each day at 12 p.m. ET for three hours of laughs, analysis and chances to win prizes. Follow @NFLcomLIVE and tweet us questions for our guests and you'll be entered for a chance to win our autographed celebrity Super Bowl card signed by guests appearing on the show.

Check out NFL.com/Live during Super Bowl Week and follow us @NFLcomLIVE for more details on how to win prizes and for updates to our guest list.

