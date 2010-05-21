NFL.com fantasy experts answer 10 burning fantasy questions

Rank: Turns out the Packers knew what they were doing when they commenced the Aaron Rodgers era. And if you have been reluctant to jump on the Rodgers bandwagon (as I told you to last year), what are you waiting for? He has become the best fantasy quarterback despite a faulty offensive line. What happens if he gets some protection? And to think, his options are getting better. Jermichael Finley is becoming a legitimate fantasy stud, meaning that he has even more weapons. Hey, I love Brees, but Rodgers is the undisputed winner.