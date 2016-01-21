NFL coaching hires: Hue Jackson, Chip Kelly inspire most hope

Kelly's pairing with the 49ers is a pretty fantastic marriage of need. San Francisco owner Jed York needed to right the historic wrong of parting ways with the amazing Jim Harbaugh and replacing him with the overmatched Jim Tomsula (who, honestly, got the job because he was there and would play nice in the sandbox). York sacrificed wins for harmony. But that's the point: There is no harmony without wins. York knew the result was terrible, firing Tomsula after one disappointing season. He wanted to restore the proud franchise's credibility. And hey, Chip Kelly's offense is ideal for Colin Kaepernick, who will be the best quarterback Kelly's coached in the pros. Everyone can get their reputation back!