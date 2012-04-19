NFL coaches' and players' unions wrestle over leadership

The mounting struggle between the NFL Coaches Association and NFL Players Association continues to escalate.
The NFLCA has asked NFLPA general counsel Richard Berthelsen to withdraw from his representation of the NFLPA in any matter that is adverse to the NFLCA.
At the root of the litigation is a power struggle between NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and David Cornwell, who was hired as the NFLCA's executive director in February.
Cornwell, who has represented the league and the players' union, as well as several prominent NFL players, was a candidate to become executive director of the NFLPA in 2009, when the job went to Smith.
Cornwell said Smith has challenged his authority to lead the NFLCA in a letter that suggests the NFLPA should control the coaches' group as well.
In the past, the groups have worked together, with the NFLPA offering the NFLCA office space, money and legal services.
In May 2011, the NFLCA filed a court brief in support of ending the lockout of players by NFL owners.