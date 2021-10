After stumbling out of the gate to a 1-4 mark, the Dolphins have won nine of their last 10 games on the way to clinching a playoff berth. Gase orchestrated the turnaround with a series of shrewd moves that changed the team's mentality and identity. Inserting Jay Ajayi as the team's RB1 has given the Dolphins' offense some much-needed balance and toughness, as evidenced by his three 200-yard rushing games since Week 6. Meanwhile, Vance Joseph has found a way to get the Dolphins' defense going with Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh leading the way. With the offense and defense clicking on all cylinders, the Dolphins are a legitimate threat to make some noise in the tournament despite leaning on a backup quarterback (Matt Moore) the rest of the season.