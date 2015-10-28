NFL coach calls Panthers to praise Thomas Davis

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has long been one of the NFL's most underappreciated players, failing to earn a single Pro Bowl selection despite years of high-level production.
Around NFL coaching circles, however, Davis is held up as a paragon of linebacking excellence.
When Davis stopped elusive Eagles scat back Darren Sproles for a one-yard loss in the open field last week, the textbook tackle prompted a fellow NFL coach to call defensive coordinator Sean McDermott to praise the fundamentals of Carolina's defense.
"I had a coach call me this morning and say I'm showing my guys that play," McDermott said on Monday afternoon, via the Charlotte Observer. "That is awesome fundamentals. It's a lost art. To make that tackle in space, with nobody else around, and a back of Sproles' quality, I think is phenomenal fundamentals and it's a leader leading by example."
McDermott would not reveal the identity of the coach or his team affiliation.
In Davis, 2013 Defensive Player of the YearLuke Kuechly, quarter-season All Pro cornerback Josh Norman and breakout star Kawann Short at defensive tackle, the Panthers' defense is powered by four of the NFL's best at their respective positions.