NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Players will be held out of practice, games due to flu-like symptoms

Sills also said that there has not been an indication of any on-field transmission of the novel coronavirus, per NFL Network's Judy Battista.

The Cleveland Browns sent wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ home from practice Thursday with an illness. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Beckham has not tested positive for COVID-19 thus far, and they had him leave the facility out of an "abundance of caution."