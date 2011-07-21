NFL clubs approve comprehensive agreement

» Salary cap plus benefits of $142.4 million per club in 2011 ($120.375 million for salary and bonus) and at least that amount in 2012 and 2013.

» Beginning in 2012, salary cap to be set based on a combined share of "all revenue," a new model differentiated by revenue source with no expense reductions. Players will receive 55 percent of national media revenue, 45 percent of NFL Ventures revenue, and 40 percent of local club revenue.

» Beginning in 2012, annual "true up" to reflect revenue increases or decreases versus projections.

» Clubs receive credit for actual stadium investment and up to 1.5 percent of revenue each year.

» Player share must average at least 47 percent for the 10-year term of the agreement.

» League-wide commitment to cash spending of 99 percent of the cap in 2011 and 2012.

» For the 2013-2016 seasons, and again for the 2017-2020 seasons, the clubs collectively will commit to cash spending of at least 95 percent of the cap.

» Each club committed to cash spending of 89 percent of the cap from 2013-2016 and 2017-2020.

» Increases to minimum salaries of 10 percent in Year 1 with continuing increases each year of the agreement.