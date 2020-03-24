NFL club facilities will be closed effective Wednesday

"Over the past week, every NFL club has suspended normal business operations in response to the advice of medical experts and public health authorities," Goodell's statement began. "Last week, we agreed with the NFLPA to close all facilities to players other than those receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation. In the succeeding days, clubs took further steps to respond to current conditions and directed all but a limited number of staff to work remotely. In part, these changes were prompted by state or local government orders to 'stat at home' but in many other cases, clubs changed their practices to contribute to the national effort to employ remote work options as an essential element to reducing the rate of transmission of the COVID-19 virus and the risk of exposure.