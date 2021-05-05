Around the NFL

NFL clarifies clubs have no contractual obligation if players are injured working out away from team facility

Published: May 05, 2021 at 06:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿' potentially season-ending Achilles injury sparked plenty of online discussion regarding his salary and whether he would be paid after suffering the injury away from the Broncos' facility.

The NFL clarified matters with a memo distributed to all 32 teams Wednesday and obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

In the memo, the league reminded clubs an injury sustained while a player is working out outside of team supervision in a location that isn't an NFL facility is considered a non-football injury, meaning the injury isn't covered by the standard contractual injury guarantee. This highly important detail means James' $10 million salary for the 2021 season -- which was fully guaranteed for skill, injury and cap purposes -- is not guaranteed since the injury is considered a non-football injury.

While the decision is ultimately up to the team's discretion in how it handles compensation, James' injury means the Broncos can forgo paying him his $10 million salary for 2021, per the terms of his employment agreement. We'll learn how the Broncos decide in the weeks and months ahead.

The full memo can be found below:

"The media recently reported that Denver Broncos player Ja'Wuan James suffered a significant, potentially season-ending injury while working out at a private gym, away from the club's facility. Mr. James' $10 million Paragraph 5 Salary for the 2021 season was fully guaranteed for skill, injury and cap purposes. Several clubs have inquired about the contractual implications resulting from the fact that Mr. James sustained this season-ending injury while training away from the Broncos' facility.

"Injuries sustained while a player is working out "on his own" in a location other than an NFL facility are considered "Non-Football Injuries" and are outside the scope of a typical skill, injury and cap guarantee. Such injuries are also not covered by the protections found in paragraph 9 of the NFL Player Contract, meaning that clubs have no contractual obligation to provide salary continuation during the year in which the injury was sustained.

"By contrast, injuries sustained by a player while working out at a club facility or as specifically authorized by his club are considered "Football-Related Injuries." Under our agreement with the NFL Players Association, players that sustain "Football-Related Injuries" are entitled to significant protections, including: (i) payment of Paragraph 5 Salary; (ii) medical care; (iii) pension credit (if the player is unable to perform services for three regular season games due to the injury) and (iv) other benefits, such as Injury Protection, which will provide payments to players in seasons following the season of a career ending injury.

"According to the media coverage, several players have expressed surprise that Mr. James' injury was not covered by his Injury Guarantee, although this point has been made frequently in our discussions with the NFLPA about the offseason program. Clubs are encouraged to remind players of the significant injury-related protection provided if they choose to work out at the club facility and the risks they undertake in choosing to train in non-NFL locations."

Related Content

news

49ers owner Jed York fine with keeping Trey Lance on bench for duration of Jimmy G deal if needed

The 49ers signaled that an end to the ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ era is coming soon with the selection of QB Trey Lance. But if you ask the team's owner, it might not be as close as you'd think.
news

New Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva energized by prospect of blocking for Lamar Jackson

Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva is staying in the AFC North and has switched sides of the most heated rivalry of the last two decades. Judging by his comments Wednesday, he can't wait to get started.
news

Roundup: Lions sign former Texans TE Darren Fells

Detroit is welcoming one of its former tight ends back to the Motor City. Plus, other news we're tracking around the NFL.
news

Cowboys release DT Antwaun Woods after three seasons

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, an undrafted prospect in 2016, has been released by Dallas. He appeared in 14 games (seven starts) in 2020.
news

Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'He ain't budging' with the Packers

The man at the center of the Packers' previous QB kerfuffle, ﻿Brett Favre﻿, knows better than anyone how ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ feels, having been in a comparable situation. According to the HOFer, Rodgers is unlikely to back down. 
news

Vikings GM Rick Spielman: 'Right now, there's no question that Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'

The Vikings used a third-round pick on QB Kellen Mond. It wasn't a move that should threaten Kirk Cousins' job in the short term. GM Rick Spielman said the move simply followed Minnesota's draft board and he selected a talented player who can grow. 
news

Howie Roseman calls notion he veered from Eagles draft board 'ridiculous'

Embattled Super Bowl-winning GM Howie Roseman, even after a draft praised by many pundits, remained on the defensive when it was suggested he's using his personal board to make selections instead of the Eagles' composite.
news

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'I never really had any heart issues'

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell from a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft into the middle of the second round, where the Browns traded up to snag the versatile linebacker.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan on Joe Mixon's workload: 'He should be on the field every down'

Bengals RB Joe Mixon is another dynamic playmaker returning from injury in 2021, and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan sees him as a workhorse back going forward.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on injury recovery: I could play in a game right now

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gave a quick update on the rehab of his broken ankle, stating he could play in a football game a little more than seven months after sustaining the injury.
news

Matt Rhule on why Panthers didn't pick QB in draft: 'I just believe in Sam [Darnold]'

Some might have been surprised the Panthers didn't go with a quarterback at No. 8 overall in Thursday's first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But Carolina head coach Matt Rhule let it be known that it's because he has every confidence in Sam Darnold leading his squad. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW