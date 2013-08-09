NFL Charities Medical Grants

The NFLC Medical Research Grant category includes specific Policies and Guidelines which are outlined on the application form itself (once available). Every applicant is required to confirm their eligibility and adherence to the terms and conditions of this Grant category by accepting the Grant Policies and Guidelines prior to the start of their Grant application process, . Each applicant is also required to download the appropriate "NFLC Compliance Form" (returning grantees or new applicants) and upload a completed* *version of that document into the required documents section of the Grant Application.