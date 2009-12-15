NFL Charities awards $1.8M to The Cooper Institute

The grant will go to The Cooper Institute's FITNESSGRAM program, a physical fitness assessment tool measuring student health. NFL PLAY 60 FITNESSGRAM will be made available free of charge to more than 1,000 schools throughout each of the 32 NFL markets. Data will be collected from student fitness assessments over the course of three years to form a youth longitudinal study tracking health-related fitness results and analyzing how best to intervene. The resulting data will be provided to local, state, and national policy makers.