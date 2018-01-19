NFL Championship Sunday IQ quiz: Test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Conference Championship Sunday. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! Answers are posted below.
- Tom Brady is a 2-time MVP, while Blake Bortles has never made a Pro Bowl. Who was the last quarterback with zero Pro Bowls to beat an MVP-winning quarterback in the playoffs?
- Who is the only quarterback to beat both Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady in one playoff run, as Blake Bortles has the chance to do?
- When Tom Coughlin was a head coach, he went 5-2 against Bill Belichick-coached teams. Who is he tied with for the best record (including playoffs) of any head coach against Belichick?
- Only two players in NFL history have more career receiving touchdowns in the playoffs than Rob Gronkowski (10). One is Jerry Rice (22). Who is the other?
- Nick Foles became the first quarterback since Randall Cunningham (1997 Vikings) to win a playoff game after starting 3-or-fewer games in that regular season. Who was the last quarterback to win multiple playoff games in that scenario?
- The 2017 Eagles did not have a single player gain 1,000+ scrimmage yards this season. Who was the last team to make the Super Bowl despite having zero players gain 1,000+ scrimmage yards in the regular season?
- Nick Foles has posted a 100+ passer rating in both of his career postseason starts. Who is the only quarterback since the 1970 merger to begin his playoff career with 3 such games?
- Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs formed the NFL's 3rd-best receiving tandem this season in terms of combined receiving yards (2,125). Which were the only two tandems to post more receiving yards?
Answers
Colin Kaepernick, who beat Aaron Rodgers in 2013 (also beat Cam Newton, who would go on to win MVP in 2015)
Peyton Manning in 2015
John Stallworth (12)
1990 Giants
Tony Eason (with Patriots)
