NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Pats, Panthers advance

Maybe Carson Palmer versus Cam Newton doesn't carry the same juice as Brady v. Manning. This juice has a bit more pulp, though. Palmer throws the deep ball more than almost any quarterback in the league (he had the third-most completions of 20 yards or greater) despite the fact that the Cardinals tapped the brakes in several big wins this season. On the other side, you have a quarterback who has not only hurt opponents down the field, but still is a huge factor in the run game. As Arizona front man Bruce Arians said this week, you don't see a lot of quarterbacks running "Power" for their team. Newton's ability causes the defense to play 11 on 11, because defenses must respect the quarterback's ability to run, whereas the quarterback on most teams is merely the guy who hands off or executes run fakes. Basically, Cam is the anti-Bradford.