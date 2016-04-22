 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL, CFL announce joint officiating program

Published: Apr 22, 2016 at 01:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL and CFL announced Friday the creation of a joint officiating development program.

In its statement, the NFL announced that beginning this summer, a group of officials will have the chance to work as part of CFL crews during preseason and regular-season games -- in June and July. Several CFL officials will also join the NFL's Official Development Program, adding to the pool of officiating candidates.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Dean Blandino believes the partnership will strengthen the current cast of officials and cultivate more talent.

"Any time our newer officials can get more reps on the field, during practices or games, that will make them better officials," Blandino said in a statement. "The collaboration with the CFL will certainly benefit us as we prepare for the 2016 season and we look forward to welcoming our CFL officiating counterparts to our development program later this spring."

The league noted that the NFL refs participating in CFL games will serve as field and side judges, in order to minimize the impact of some of the rules differences between the two leagues.

The partnership is a significant step in the evolution of refereeing -- a part-time job that comes with loads of pressure and even greater criticism. Any added reps should only be considered a bonus for everyone involved.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to three-year, $48M deal

Los Angeles is re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 
news

Tyrann Mathieu signing new two-year, $13.75 million deal with Saints

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu is signing a two-year, $13.75 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jaylon Johnson, Bears agree to new four-year, $76 million contract

Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Dolphins, free-agent TE Jonnu Smith agree to two-year, $10 million deal

The Miami Dolphins and free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller plans to make decision on retirement 'pretty soon' 

Darren Waller continues to contemplate retirement following his first year with the Giants. The 31-year-old tight end told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he's currently unsure what his future holds.
news

Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons

The Denver Broncos are releasing star safety Justin Simmons after eight years with the club, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers head coach Dave Canales: 'This is not the situation' for QB Russell Wilson

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales isn't entertaining the idea of bringing in Russell Wilson, with whom he spent a decade in Seattle, after the quarterback's release from the Broncos. 
news

Matthew Judon: Patriots finding 'new energy and new life' under head coach Jerod Mayo

After decades under Bill Belichick, Matthew Judon is embracing the new ideas that coach Jerod Mayo brings to the New England Patriots.
news

Texans TE Dalton Schultz glad focus is 'just football' in Houston after time with Cowboys

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who recently re-upped in Houston on a three-year contract, is glad the Texans' focus is "just football" after spending the beginning of the year with the showcase that comes from playing for the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Bills, QB Mitchell Trubisky agree to terms for return to Buffalo

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bills have agreed to terms on a deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. 
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys have had no talks about contract extension

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had no talks at all on a contract extension, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday. 