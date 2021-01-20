Around the NFL

NFL community celebrates Philip Rivers' retirement

Published: Jan 20, 2021 at 11:08 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Philip Rivers called it a career this week after 17 seasons in the NFL.

The 39-year-old, drafted in 2004, left his mark in more ways than one on the league and the many players with whom he played in San Diego, Los Angeles and Indianapolis and with whom he sparred -- verbally and otherwise.

Below is a selection of the reaction to Rivers' retirement from around the league:

"Without question, Philip Rivers is one of the greatest, and no doubt one of the toughest, players to ever play this game. For 16 years wearing Chargers blue, Philip gave the Colts fits, but he was a wonder to watch because of his skill at the quarterback position, as well as his undeniable love for the game. Even though he wore the Horseshoe for only one season, it was a season to remember, and we were fortunate to have his leadership and passion in our building for this part of our climb. We wish Philip the best in his retirement, and we will join fans in San Diego and Los Angeles in saluting him as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday soon." -- Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay

"Philip Rivers made lasting impressions with every teammate and coach he competed with over the course of his 17 NFL seasons. I can't overstate the importance of Philip's leadership for us both on and off the field this past season. In one of the more unique years this league has seen, Philip's veteran presence guided our team and played a major role in helping us reach the postseason. I'm not only appreciative of Philip's contribution to the Colts in 2020, but the impact he made in the NFL and in the game of football during his career. He leaves the game with Hall of Fame success in multiple areas. We wish Philip, Tiffany and his family all the best moving forward." -- Colts GM Chris Ballard

