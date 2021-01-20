NFL community celebrates Philip Rivers' retirement

"Without question, Philip Rivers is one of the greatest, and no doubt one of the toughest, players to ever play this game. For 16 years wearing Chargers blue, Philip gave the Colts fits, but he was a wonder to watch because of his skill at the quarterback position, as well as his undeniable love for the game. Even though he wore the Horseshoe for only one season, it was a season to remember, and we were fortunate to have his leadership and passion in our building for this part of our climb. We wish Philip the best in his retirement, and we will join fans in San Diego and Los Angeles in saluting him as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday soon." -- Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay