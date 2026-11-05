NFL celebrates inaugural American Football Week

NEW YORK — Nov. 5, 2026 — American Football Week is a four-day national initiative, scheduled for November 5–8, 2026, that unites youth, high school, college and professional football to celebrate the game and honor the coaches who sustain it. The initiative follows the natural rhythm of the football calendar, beginning with American Football Day on Thursday and continuing through high school football and Texas High School Coaches Day on Friday, college football on Saturday and NFL games on Sunday.

“American Football Week brings the entire football community together around a shared celebration of the game and the people who make it possible,” said Terry Fontenot, Vice President, Football Development at the NFL. “Behind every player’s journey is a coach who provides guidance, encouragement and lessons that extend far beyond the field and last a lifetime. This initiative creates a meaningful platform to promote and recognize those relationships and their lasting impact.”

The celebration will begin Thursday when the NFL, Play Football and Football Operations social channels join league partners and football organizations, including the National Football Foundation (NFF) and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), to promote a 30-second spot produced by NFL Films.

“American Football Week is a wonderful opportunity to thank the coaches at every level who give so much of themselves to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Archie Manning, Chairman of the National Football Foundation. “Football has a special way of bringing people together, and coaches are at the heart of that. A great coach does much more than teach the game. They teach young people about hard work, teamwork, perseverance and how to handle both success and adversity. Those lessons stay with you long after one’s playing days. Simply put, coaches change lives and inspire young people to become leaders in their communities.”

On Friday, a 90-second version of the NFL Films-produced message will play on video boards at participating high schools across the country.

“We are proud to join the NFL in celebrating American Football Week and the impact of high school football across our country,” said Joe Martin, Executive Director, Texas High School Coaches Association and Chairman, AFCA National High School Executive Committee. “From the Friday Night Lights that bring communities together to the coaches who invest in young people every day, this is where the foundation of our game is built. High School football continues to strengthen our communities, shape young people and fuel the game at every level.”

"American Football Week celebrates our great game and recognizes the invaluable impact high school football coaches have on the development of young people across our nation, both on and off the field,” added Craig Bohl, Executive Director, American Football Coaches Association.

On Saturday, the Big 12, Sun Belt, Ohio Valley and HBCU conferences will continue the online and in-game promotion of the initiative. American Football Week will then culminate Sunday as NFL clubs amplify the messaging in their stadiums. NFL Legends and on-air talent will further recognize these coaches by sharing photos and authentic stories about the people that helped shape their football journeys.