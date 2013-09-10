NFL Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Denver Broncos - The Denver Broncos and Mile High United Way teamed up with Playtime and Scholastic to develop an innovative "Play and Read" room at Greenlee Elementary School in one of the state's highest need communities. The school serves over 90% Latino families and has 100% free and reduced lunch rate. The room features Playtime's kid-friendly flooring and interactive, soft play equipment as well as 800 new books from Scholastic. In addition, each student will receive a $7 voucher to purchase a book during the Scholastic Book Fair and the school will receive $1,400 to purchase additional books. Broncos players, Miles, the Broncos mascot and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders will be on hand at the September 18 event with kids participating in PLAY 60 activities. While the kids are playing, parents will participate in a Scholastic presentation (in English and Spanish) on developing successful readers. Broncos players are scheduled to attend and read stories with kids rounding out a full day of learning and physical activity. On September 19, the Broncos will host Broncos en Español at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos will continue their celebration by presenting Jim Garcia with the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award on September 23 when Denver faces off against the Oakland Raiders.