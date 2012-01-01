NFL Career Receptions Leaders

Published: Jan 01, 2012 at 12:42 PM
  1. Jerry Rice 1,549
  1. x-Tony Gonzalez 1,149
  1. Marvin Harrison 1,102
  1. Cris Carter 1,101
  1. Tim Brown 1,094
  1. Terrell Owens 1,078
  1. Isaac Bruce 1,024
  1. x-Hines Ward 1,000
  1. Randy Moss 954
  1. Andre Reed 951
