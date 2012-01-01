NFL Career Receptions Leaders

- Jerry Rice 1,549
- Marvin Harrison 1,102
- Cris Carter 1,101
- Tim Brown 1,094
- Terrell Owens 1,078
- Isaac Bruce 1,024
- x-Hines Ward 1,000
- Randy Moss 954
- Andre Reed 951
Baker Mayfield was finally traded Wednesday, when the Browns agreed to send the fifth-year quarterback to the Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Players, current and former, from around the NFL reacted to the blockbuster move.
Now that Baker Mayfield, the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, has been traded to the Panthers, Chad Reuter looks back at that year's class. With the benefit of hindsight, which teams had the best hauls?
The Browns and Panthers have agreed to a trade that sends Baker Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-round selection), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.